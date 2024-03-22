If National Puppy Day has you ready for a new pet, here are Des Moines' most popular names

National Puppy Day is Saturday, March 23, and Camp Bow Wow has compiled a list of the most popular dog names in Des Moines and nationwide, based on its own four-legged campers.

These paws-itively adorable pup names and nicknames are sure to put a smile on your face this National Puppy Day.

What are the most popular dog names in Des Moines?

While Des Moines' top dog name also topped the national list, none of the other names were among the nation's most popular.

Luna Winston Jack Piper Molly

What are the most popular dog names in the U.S.?

America's most popular dog names, by state.

Luna Charlie Bella Lucy Cooper Daisy Max Milo Bailey Sadie

Who are these popular pups?

Camp Bow Wow compiles an annual list of most popular dog names, based on the doggy day care's database of more 300,00 furry campers. Luna has dominated as the nation's most popular dog name for the past three years.

The top breeds with the name Luna were Labrador retriever, goldendoodle, German shepherd, Australian shepherd and Siberian husky, respectively. Luna ruled in 27 states, mainly on the east and west coasts, as well as in the Southwest and northern Midwest.

Coming in second, Charlie was most popular in Minnesota, Alabama and Tennessee. Third-place Bella led in Arkansas, Georgia, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

Where are people finding inspiration for their dog's names?

Expect to see more classic dog names in 2024 along with names inspired by nature, pop culture and favorite foods, said Camp Bow Wow’s Animal Health and Behavioral Expert Erin Askeland

In the pop culture-inspired category, Maverick had the highest year-over-year increase, and Goose came in third, names that could both be paying homage to the 2022 blockbuster movie, “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Food is another common motif for dog names, according to Camp Bow Wow, inspiring names like Peanut, Olive and Biscuit.

Askeland also predicted that pet parents will continue to create elaborate and unique names. Some favorite out-of-the-box names Camp Bow Wow noted include “Maxilicious BerryCrunch Master Cylinder III,” “Nyx the Primordial Goddess of the Night” and “Miss California Pumpkin, AKA Callie.”

Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at vreynarodriguez@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter @VictoriaReynaR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Luna tops list of female dog names in Des Moines, United States