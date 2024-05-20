National Police Week: Fallen officers honored across East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As the powerful sound of ‘Taps’ rings out, local law enforcement and their families remember of police officers who have sacrificed to help keep our cities safe.

“It’s important that we take time every year to stop and remember them, their sacrifice and their service to our community,” said Chief Joe Williams with the Jacksonville Police Department.

National Police Week was established in 1962 by President Kennedy to allow citizens to pay their respects to the men and women who died in the line of duty.

“It reminds us of what we get up and do, every day, not fearing death but recognizing that we’re going out to protect our community and some officers pay that ultimate sacrifice,” said Chief Cliff Carruth with the Marshall Police Department.

This week, Henderson County thought back to 2007 when officers were shot and killed at a disturbance right after remembering their fallen colleagues.

“They received a domestic disturbance on the west end of the county. We had several units respond and we had one deputy shot and wounded and two other shot and killed that day right after the memorial,” said Sheriff Botie Hillhouse with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Wreaths with red-white-and-blue flowers are placed on the memorial and are never forgotten. This is a tribute no one wishes to have to do but the honor goes to those who deserve it.

All of their names are also added on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington.

