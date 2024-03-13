National Pi Day coming soon. Here are food deals to enjoy as you try to remember what pi is

Whether you remember what pi is or not, you can join the National Pi Day celebration, especially since several restaurants celebrate with some food deals.

Many of the deals are connected to pi's relationship with the circle — by the way, that was a hint.

Don't remember what pi is? That's OK, too, you can still join in the fun Thursday. That was another hint

Here's everything you've forgotten about pi and the deals available to help you past those math memories.

When is National Pi Day?

National Pi Day is held on March 14 in recognition of pi, which starts with 3.14.

The day also happens to be Albert Einstein's birthday, who was born on March 14, 1879.

Who Started Pi Day?

Pi Day was founded by physicist Larry Shaw, a physicist at the Exploratorium, in San Francisco, California.

Shaw came up with the idea of Pi Day following the death of Exploratorium founder and Nobel Prize nominee Frank Oppenheimer, according to There Is A Day For That! No, not the person which the movie "Oppenheimer" was based on. Frank Oppenheimer was the brother of J. Robert Oppenheimer, known as the father of the atomic bomb.

The first Pi Day celebration involved Shaw and his wife handing out slices of fruit pie and tea at 1:59 p.m., which are the three digits following 3.14.

The day also happens to be Albert Einstein's birthday.

US House of Representatives declares March 14 as National Pi Day

In 2009, the U.S. House of Representatives passed House Resolution 224 to establish National Pi Day.

The resolution:

Supports the designation of a “Pi Day” and its celebration around the world;

Recognizes the continuing importance of National Science Foundation’s math and science education programs; and

Encourages schools and educators to observe the day with appropriate activities that teach students about Pi and engage them about the study of mathematics.

What is pi?

Pi is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. This ratio, no matter the size of the circle, always approximates to 3.14.

The numbers start with 3.14159265359 and go on from there into infinity with no repetition or pattern that anyone has detected to date.

And that connection to a circle is what has prompted businesses to offer some circular deals. Whether it helps you to remember pi beyond 3.14 remains to be seen, but hey, who are we to judge?

Deals to celebrate Pi Day 2024

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: National Pi Day food deals to celebrate on March 14