National Pi Day coming soon. Here are food deals to enjoy as you try to remember what pi is
Whether you remember what pi is or not, you can join the National Pi Day celebration, especially since several restaurants celebrate with some food deals.
Many of the deals are connected to pi's relationship with the circle — by the way, that was a hint.
Don't remember what pi is? That's OK, too, you can still join in the fun Thursday. That was another hint
Here's everything you've forgotten about pi and the deals available to help you past those math memories.
When is National Pi Day?
National Pi Day is held on March 14 in recognition of pi, which starts with 3.14.
The day also happens to be Albert Einstein's birthday, who was born on March 14, 1879.
Who Started Pi Day?
Pi Day was founded by physicist Larry Shaw, a physicist at the Exploratorium, in San Francisco, California.
Shaw came up with the idea of Pi Day following the death of Exploratorium founder and Nobel Prize nominee Frank Oppenheimer, according to There Is A Day For That! No, not the person which the movie "Oppenheimer" was based on. Frank Oppenheimer was the brother of J. Robert Oppenheimer, known as the father of the atomic bomb.
The first Pi Day celebration involved Shaw and his wife handing out slices of fruit pie and tea at 1:59 p.m., which are the three digits following 3.14.
US House of Representatives declares March 14 as National Pi Day
In 2009, the U.S. House of Representatives passed House Resolution 224 to establish National Pi Day.
The resolution:
Supports the designation of a “Pi Day” and its celebration around the world;
Recognizes the continuing importance of National Science Foundation’s math and science education programs; and
Encourages schools and educators to observe the day with appropriate activities that teach students about Pi and engage them about the study of mathematics.
What is pi?
Pi is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. This ratio, no matter the size of the circle, always approximates to 3.14.
The numbers start with 3.14159265359 and go on from there into infinity with no repetition or pattern that anyone has detected to date.
And that connection to a circle is what has prompted businesses to offer some circular deals. Whether it helps you to remember pi beyond 3.14 remains to be seen, but hey, who are we to judge?
Deals to celebrate Pi Day 2024
7-Eleven, Speedway, Stripes: Loyalty members get any flavor large pizza for $3.14 when using 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards on March 14. Limit one per transaction, two per day.
Use the 7Now delivery app and get $14 off $30 or more with the promo code PIDAYDEAL and free delivery with purchase of $15 or more. Limit two orders per day on March 14. Limited delivery area.
BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse: Get a mini one-topping pizza for $3.14 on March 14. Available to dine-in customers only, according to Eat This, Not That.
Blaze Pizza : Get any 11-inch pizza for $3.14.
Burger King: On March 14, any member of Burger King's Royal Perks loyalty program who spends $3.14 or more can receive a free slice of Hershey's Sundae Pie while supplies last, according to Eat This, Not That.
California Pizza Kitchen: Rewards members get a pizza for $3.14 on March 14 with a minimum purchase of $25. Dine-in only. Sign up for CPK rewards to receive the offer.
Krispy Kreme: Celebrate National Pi Day with apple and cherry mini pies at participating grocery stores. Not sold at Krispy Kreme shops.
Mathnasium: Participating Mathnasium centers will host Pi Day parties that are free and open to the public on March 14.
Mathnasium and Baskin-Robbins are offering a national sweepstakes. Participants can win a "pi-worthy" $3,140 educational sponsorship and free ice cream for a year. The sweepstakes closes on at 11:59 p.m. March 14. Winners will be notified the following week. To enter, visit mathnasium.com/pi-day.
Marco's Pizza: Get a medium one-topping pizza for $3.14 with the purchase of any large or extra-large menu-priced pizza, according to Spoon University. Use code PIDAY2024to redeem the offer when ordering online or in-app.
