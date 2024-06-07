The National Park Service is closing a section of the Towpath Trail for about a month

A section of the Towpath Trail in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park is closed for repairs.

The National Park Service is closing another section of the Towpath Trail.

This time in Brecksville.

A large section of the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail between the Station Road Bridge Trailhead in Brecksville and the Frazee House in Valley View is now closed.

The section of the popular walking trail in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park is not expected to reopen until June 28.

There are no detours available and it will not be open on the weekends.

The park service says the closure is needed so workers can complete trail resurfacing after a riverbank stabilization project that wrapped up in May.

Workers will also complete emergency repairs of a sinkhole that is situated south of the Frazee House.

Another area of the Towpath Trail just south of the Station Road Bridge Trailhead remains closed on weekdays for riverbank stabilization.

This section of the trail is open to visitors on weekends. The work is expected to be complete Aug. 2.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: National Park Service closing section of Towpath Trail in Brecksville