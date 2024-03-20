National outdoors and sporting goods store is coming to this Columbia shopping center

A national company that specializes in outdoor clothing, fly fishing gear and other sporting goods is headed to a trendy shopping center in Columbia.

Orvis, which has more than 80 stores nationwide, will open a location at the Cross Hill Market shopping center in the 700 block of Cross Hill Road, according to a news release from retail development company Edens. The store, which will be in the 3,900-square-foot space formerly occupied by Plant House, likely will open in the fall.

“Columbia has been a focus for us for several years as an opportunity to further expand our footprint in South Carolina, and Cross Hill was our preference for several reasons: it’s active, energetic and close to our core customers,” Orvis director of real estate Jason Williams said in a statement. “Our team looks forward to creating a closer touchpoint and retail experience for the city, with more announcements on the way on our grand opening plans, conservation partnerships and Fly Fishing 101 schedule.”

Initially founded in 1856 and headquartered in Vermont, Orvis is a leading name in outdoor clothing, fly fishing gear, products for dogs and more.

The Cross Hill Market, not far from Devine Street and Garners Ferry Road, continues to be a popular shopping hub in southeast Columbia. It is anchored by a Whole Foods grocery store and also features an Ulta beauty store, the Midwood Smokehouse barbecue joint and more.

“The arrival of Orvis is an exciting new chapter in the story of Cross Hill Market as Columbia’s neighborhood meeting place,” Edens managing director Matt Crosland said in a statement. “The company’s focus on adventure, discovery and community engagement align with our purpose and perfectly complements the curated mix of locally owned businesses and regional and national brands.”