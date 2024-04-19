National nuclear museum highlighting AAPI STEM contributions in May

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science and History is opening an exhibit honoring Asian American and Pacific Islanders’ contributions to STEM. Next month is AAPI Month and the exhibition in the museum’s Periodic Hall shows individuals like microbiologist Flossie Wong-Staa’s research on HIV and AIDS and Ellison Onizuka, the first person of Japanese descent to fly in space.

The temporary exhibit launches on May 1 and will be on display until the end of the month.

