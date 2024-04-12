National nonprofit offers free tech training
For 10 years, 'The Knowledge House' has offered free tech programs to youth and adults to help them build careers.
For 10 years, 'The Knowledge House' has offered free tech programs to youth and adults to help them build careers.
Take a hint from the pros and pick up one of these problem-solving gadgets.
What’s her lucky number? How many Grammys has she won? What are the names of her cats? Ahead of "The Tortured Poets Department" release on April 19, find out how much you know about the pop star.
This week's best tech deals include the MacBook Air M2 for $849, the Nintendo Switch Lite for $179 and the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $40, among others.
Google's is adding more AI security features to its offerings as it seeks to better monetize its investments.
Investors are finding pockets of concern in quarterly results from Wall Street's giant banks.
TCL is getting into original content and its first project is a short romance movie made with generative AI.
Tesla recently announced new seats for the Model S Plaid, which should make it less jarring to drive at its limits.
The WNBA’s best will be ready and waiting for the likely No. 1 overall selection. And by the time Clark’s rookie season is done, she will have played almost non-stop for a calendar year.
See how frequent cruisers can benefit from this Celebrity Cruise Visa card on their next vacation.
Those involved in the business of space are hoping all the hype surrounding this week’s total solar eclipse will entice more people to join the space workforce.
Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart’s stunning decision to hire Mark Pope raises an obvious question: Is this really the best Kentucky could do?
On Monday, Donald Trump will again make history, becoming the first former president to go to trial on criminal charges.
The stories you need to start your day: CDC warns of measles spike, the ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 trailer and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
8BitDo's Ultimate Controller with charging dock is currently on sale for $56. That's 20 percent off and a solid deal on one of the best third-party gamepads around.
Kia gave the K5 a solid list of upgrades for 2025, but left the price pretty close to the outgoing model.
Consumers aren't expecting price increases to slow as quickly as they did last month as inflation's path downward has slowed to start 2024.
Further down the AI hype cycle are demands for returns and a confrontation of data and resource limits.
There's no first-round stud this year, but plenty of guys with varying skill sets teams can plug in right away.
India is getting an electric three-wheeler passenger vehicle that charges from 0 to 100% in 15 minutes. The launch of the new EV -- a collaboration between auto manufacturer Omega Seiki Mobility and battery-tech startup Exponent Energy -- comes amid India's ambition to electrify 80% of all its three-wheelers by 2030 in an effort to reduce emissions. The new three-wheeler, called the Stream City Qik and priced at $3,900 (324,999 Indian rupees), launched Friday and will go on sale from May 15 in Delhi and Bengaluru.
The results from JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup mark the start of earnings season for America's banks as investors watch for signs of how high interest rates are affecting lenders.