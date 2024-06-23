A national law firm calls Jackson surveillance ordinance unconstitutional. See what they said

A national nonprofit law firm is raising concerns about the constitutionality of a new City of Jackson ordinance meant to improve public safety.

The "Connect JXN — Blue Light Safety Initiative," passed by the Jackson City Council in April, would require gas stations and convenience stores to connect their surveillance cameras to the Jackson Police Department's Real Time Command Center, giving JPD live access to the store's surveillance cameras.

Further, the ordinance requires store owners to pay a $950 fee to connect their cameras to the city's system, using new technology. Store owners could also purchase a box that can be placed outside of the store with a blue light, which signals that JPD has access to their store's cameras.

Screens are monitored inside of the Jackson Police Department's new Real Time Command Center at 2304 Riverside Drive, seen here in this 2020 file photo. A new city ordinance would require gas stations and convenience store owners to connect their cameras to the command center.

Ward 2 Councilwoman Angelique Lee created the ordinance, which passed with overwhelming support. Additional support came from JPD's Chief Joseph Wade and assistant chief Vincent Grizzell, who spoke to council members about the importance of new technology for public safety. City Attorney Drew Martin previously said business owners he talked to were "unanimously in favor" of the ordinance.

But one law group thinks the ordinance takes a step too far when it comes to property rights and government surveillance.

Jared McClain, an attorney with the Institute for Justice, told the Clarion Ledger the new ordinance violates the Fourth Amendment's protection from unreasonable searches and seizures without a warrant, as well as the Fifth Amendment.

"Requiring these businesses to hook into the police's camera system and give the police a live feed of these cameras violates the warrant requirement of the Fourth Amendment," McClain said, adding that judges and magistrates are needed to give permission to law enforcement for search warrants."

Secondly, the requirement that businesses have to purchase the equipment from the city is a violation of the Fifth Amendment's "Takings Clause," McClain said, which states that private property shall not be taken for public use, without just compensation.

"Typically, when the government does something like that they have to pay for it," McClain added. "To just single out a group of businesses to front the cost and cover the expenses of a government surveillance program violates the Fifth Amendment."

McClain suggested the ordinance be amended to a voluntary program, instead of being a requirement. He also advised the ordinance should have the city pay for installing the equipment, instead of requiring store owners to.

"If they just created this Blue Light program and allowed businesses to opt-in if they want to it would solve all the constitutional issues," McClain said.

On May 20, the institute sent a letter to Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and all members of the council requesting the ordinance be repealed, calling it "unconstitutional."

"Although public safety is a laudable goal, it cannot come at the expense of people’s constitutional rights. Unless the city repeals the ordinance, it will likely invite a meritorious lawsuit from a member of the community," the letter states. "Defending against such a suit would not only deplete the city’s time and resources but would also result in Jackson having to pay attorneys’ fees to the prevailing party."

McClain said the city responded saying they received the letter but have not heard from anyone since.

The Institute for Justice, described as "a nonprofit, public interest law firm," according to their website, has been litigating other instances of what McClain called "compulsory camera laws" throughout the country. More recently, the law firm convinced officials in Dekalb County, Georgia to amend an ordinance that would require gas stations to install cameras then allow police to seize their footage, McClain said.

City's legal department figuring out next steps

At last week's Jackson City Council meeting, the ordinance was briefly discussed by Martin and Lee after another similar ordinance was introduced by Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes.

Ward 2 Councilwoman Angelique Lee, seen here in this March 30, 2023 file photo, created the "Connect JXN — Blue Light Safety Initiative" ordinance, but one national nonprofit law firm is raising concerns it may violate the constitution."

Lee said she modeled her ordinance after a similar one that was passed in Gluckstadt, which requires "that the parking lots and entry and exit doors of Retail Business Centers that have twenty-five (25) or more parking spaces and/or a two thousand (2,000) square feet or more building be equipped with a security camera system that may assist law enforcement."

"Please do everything you can. If it can pass in Gluckstadt, it should be able to pass in Jackson," Lee told Martin.

In response, Martin said the Gluckstadt ordinance doesn't allow for "their police real time access," whereas Lee's ordinance does. Martin's concerns with the ordinance mirror the Fourth Amendment concerns McClain and the Institute for Justice told the Clarion Ledger.

"There are some constitutional issues there in terms of what can be observed and seen at all times and what can't," Martin said. "That's what we're trying to work through with our ordinance to make sure that we can thread that needle."

'Stop taking human lives:' Stokes' introduces security ordinance

Stokes' ordinance would require "security personnel at businesses associated with violence during hours of operation." Specifically, Stokes called out convenience stores gas stations, such as the Texaco on Medgar Evers Boulevard, as hotbeds for crime and shared a story of a young man he knew who was shot and killed while shopping.

Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes, seen here in this March 28, 2024 file photo, introduced an ordinance at last week's Jackson City Council meeting that would require "security personnel at businesses associated with violence during hours of operation."

"We need to make sure that if your business has a history of violence that you must have security there during your hours of operation," Stokes said. "Stop taking human lives and playing with them!"

Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks pointed out the similarities between Lee's and Stokes' ordinances, but said both could potentially run into trouble because "we can't require the business to do so."

Stokes didn't care. He told council members that the ordinance should be passed and if it runs into legal trouble, then they will deal with it.

"If our legal department feels that this is too heavy for them to carry, then we need to get outside legal people," Stokes said.

Martin said the city's legal department would try their best, but didn't sound too entirely hopeful.

"On security officers, if somebody can find an ordinance that has withheld a court challenge that requires local businesses to hire security officers, then by all means I want to see it and I'll be looking for it myself," he said. "I think what we're going to find is a number of places that have attempted that and none have been successful. But, that said, we're going to look hard."

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson MS surveillance camera ordinance: Is it unconstitutional?