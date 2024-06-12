National Hurricane Center warns of disturbance in Gulf of Mexico

A disturbance has been detected in the Gulf of Mexico.

On Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center posted on its X (formerly Twitter) account that a trough over the eastern Gulf of Mexico was expected to produce heavy rains across Florida.

From the trough, there was a low chance of a tropical depression forming off the U.S. Southeast Coast later this week.

As of Wednesday, the center continues to monitor the area for potential development for the next seven days.

In a release, The National Hurricane Center said environmental conditions will be conducive for slow development early next week while the system moves west or west-northwest.

Currently, the system is not expected to have any direct impacts on South Texas.

However, Texans may see an increase in rain chances, potential coastal flooding and an increase risk of rip currents beginning next week.

An update will be provided by the center on Thursday.

