National Hurricane Center tracking system bringing heavy rain to Florida, 3 tropical waves

Florida is feeling the impact of tropical moisture, and a system has now appeared on the National Hurricane Center tropical outlook map, according to the latest tropical outlook.

The system over the eastern Gulf of Mexico is expected to move northeast across Florida, bringing heavy rain across portions of Florida over the next few days. Some areas could see almost two feet of rain, according to AccuWeather.

Some slow development is possible while the system remains in the Gulf of Mexico, NHC forecasters said.

No tropical cyclone development is expected over the next seven days as the National Hurricane Center monitors the system of low pressure over the Gulf of Mexico and three tropical waves.

If no storms form over the next week, it'll mark only the third time since 1970 — in 1994 and 2009 — there have been no named storms in the Western Hemisphere through June 17, according to Philip Klotzbach, Colorado State University meteorologist specializing in Atlantic basin seasonal hurricane forecasts.

How much rain can Florida expect this week?

Tropical moisture being pulled north into the Sunshine State could bring up to 22 inches of rain to some areas, and several locations could see up to 15 inches of rain this week. Fort Myers could see up to 20 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

A "budding tropical rainstorm" is forecast to bring repeated rounds of heavy rain to the Sunshine State over the week, according to AccuWeather.

"While there is no sign of a tropical system rapidly forming and intensifying, there's a chance the downpours can organize enough to become a named tropical system."

The reason for the repeated downpours this week — which are helping alleviate drought conditions over the peninsula — is because there's nothing in the atmosphere to move it along.

"With the lack of any other storms approaching or strong jet stream winds to move the storm along, the rainstorm will be able to sit and stew across the eastern and central Gulf of Mexico, pumping up rich tropical moisture into Florida for multiple days," AccuWeather said.

The first named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season will be Alberto.

Here's the latest update from the NHC as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, June 11:

Hurricane season 2024: What is out there and how likely are they to strengthen?

Tropical conditions 7:30 a.m. June 11, 2024.

Trough of low pressure: A trough of low pressure over the eastern Gulf of Mexico is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This system is expected to move northeast across Florida during the next day or so and offshore of the U.S. Southeast coast later this week.

Environmental conditions are expected to be generally unfavorable, although some slow development is possible when the system is offshore of the U.S. Southeast coast.

Regardless of development, heavy rainfall is expected across portions of Florida during the next few days.

Formation chance through 48 hours: low, near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days: low, 20 percent.

Tropical wave 1: A tropical wave is located in the eastern Atlantic. It's moving west at 6 to 11 mph.

Tropical wave 2: Another tropical wave is located in the eastern Caribbean Sea. It's moving west at 11 to 17 mph.

Tropical wave 3: A tropical wave is located in the south-central Caribbean. It's moving west at 11 to 17 mph.

Who is likely to be impacted?

Some areas could see up to 20 inches of rain over the week as tropical moisture is pulled north into Florida.

It's too early at this time to determine if there will be any impact to Florida or the U.S. from the tropical waves.

Heavy rainfall is expected across portions of Florida during the next few days as the system of low pressure moves across the state and into the Atlantic.

The tropical downpours are expected to move into South Florida Tuesday and spread farther north over the week.

AccuWeather meteorologists expect tropical downpours to bring 8-12 inches of rain across Southwest Florida. Some areas could see up to 22 inches. The zone of 4 inches or more of rainfall is expected to extend north and east into the Tampa Bay Area and on the Atlantic side from Miami to Orlando.

Forecasters urge all residents to continue monitoring the tropics and to always be prepared. That advice is particularly important for what is expected to be a very active hurricane season.

Weather watches and warnings issued in Florida

When is the Atlantic hurricane season?

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

When is the peak of hurricane season?

Hurricane season's ultimate peak is Sept. 10 but the season goes through Nov. 30. Credit: NOAA

The peak of the season is Sept. 10, with the most activity happening between mid-August and mid-October, according to the Hurricane Center.

National Hurricane Center map: What are forecasters watching now?

Systems currently being monitored by the National Hurricane Center include:

Noaa

Embedded content: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/xgtwo/two_atl_0d0.png?052051

Interactive map: Hurricanes, tropical storms that have passed near your city

Excessive rainfall forecast

What's next?

