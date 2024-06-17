National Hurricane Center tracking system east of Florida. Will Alberto form in Gulf?

The first named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is "likely" to develop this week, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters are tracking two tropical disturbances. A system in the Gulf of Mexico has a high chance of become a tropical depression or tropical storm by midweek. Residents along portions of the western and northwest Gulf of Mexico were advised to closely monitor the system.

The system could bring torrential rainfall to the area similar what South and Southwest Florida experienced last week. Some areas in Florida received almost two feet of rain from the slow-moving storm — Invest 90L — that crossed the state.

Another disturbance east of Florida also is showing some potential for development as it moves closer to the U.S. It's expected to approach the southeast coast by Thursday or Friday.

The first named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season will be Alberto. To become a tropical storm, maximum sustained winds must reach at least 39 mph.

Here's the latest update from the NHC as of 2 a.m., June 17:

What is out there and how likely are they to strengthen?

Tropical conditions 6 a.m. June 17, 2024.

Gulf of Mexico: A large area of disturbed weather is located over Central America, the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, and the adjacent waters of the northwestern Caribbean Sea and southern Gulf of Mexico. A broad area of low pressure is forecast to form from this system over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico later today or tonight, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for subsequent gradual development of the low, and a tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form by midweek while it moves slowly west or west-northwest toward the western Gulf coast.

"Very warm waters in this area of the Gulf, as well as low wind shear will make this a conducive environment the tropical rainstorm to strengthen," said AccuWeather senior meteorologist Dan Pydynowski. Landfall is expected late on Wednesday.

Regardless of development, several days of heavy rainfall are expected across portions of southern Mexico and Central America, and these rains are likely to cause life-threatening flooding and flash flooding, AccuWeather said. Locally heavy rainfall is expected to spread over portions of the northwestern coast of the Gulf of Mexico by the middle of the week.

Tropical conditions 6 a.m. June 17, 2024.

Southwestern Atlantic: A trough or an area of low pressure is forecast to form a few hundred miles northeast of the central Bahamas in a day or two.

Environmental conditions could be conducive for some development of this system thereafter while it moves west or west-northwest. The system is forecast to approach the coast of the southeast United States on Thursday or Friday.

Who is likely to be impacted?

Gulf of Mexico: Locally heavy rainfall is also expected to spread over portions of the northwestern coast of the Gulf of Mexico by the middle of the week. Residents along the western and northwestern Gulf coasts should monitor the progress of this system.

The Weather Channel meteorologist Jim Cantore warned "double digit rainfall totals likely along the coastal counties of TX and potentially Houston."

"A tropical storm is likely to bring widespread gusts to the Mexican states of Tamaulipas and Nuevo Leon, as well as portions of South Texas," according to AccuWeather. "Some storm surge can also be expected along the coast north of the storm's landfall.

"Even if the tropical storm falls short of reaching tropical storm status, a plume of rich, deep tropical moisture is expected to surge into Mexico, Texas and Louisiana into the middle of the week," Pydynowski said. Heavy rain is forecast to extend well north of the center of the storm, beginning as early as Monday.

System east of Florida could bring rough surf and downpours from the northern Bahamas to the Southeast Atlantic Coast. Some areas from Melbourne to Charleston, South Carolina, may be at risk for the heavy rain.

Atlantic: This system is forecast to approach the coast of the southeast United States on Thursday or Friday.

""This appears to be a quick-moving and compact low pressure area that will be moving westward into northeastern Florida or perhaps as far north as southeastern Georgia on Thursday," said Pydynowski.

A stronger storm could bring gusty winds, especially to coastal locations. Locations from Melbourne to Charleston, South Carolina, may be more at risk for the heavy rain. Rough surf and downpours are possible rom the northern Bahamas to the Southeast Atlantic Coast, according to AccuWeather.

Forecasters urge all residents to continue monitoring the tropics and to always be prepared. That advice is particularly important for what is expected to be a very active hurricane season.

Weather watches and warnings issued in Florida

When is the Atlantic hurricane season?

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

When is the peak of hurricane season?

Hurricane season's ultimate peak is Sept. 10 but the season goes through Nov. 30. Credit: NOAA

The peak of the season is Sept. 10, with the most activity happening between mid-August and mid-October, according to the Hurricane Center.

National Hurricane Center map: What are forecasters watching now?

Systems currently being monitored by the National Hurricane Center include:

What's next?

