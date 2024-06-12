National Hurricane Center tracking Invest 90L, new disturbance in Gulf of Mexico

Invest 90L continues to bring a lot of rainfall across Florida. And more is expected through the end of the work week, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest tropical outlook.

Forecasters also are watching another disturbance, which appeared on the Hurricane Center's outlook map at 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 12.

This disturbance is located in the western Gulf of Mexico and is moving west to west-northwest away from Florida.

Both Invest 90L and the disturbance in the western Gulf of Mexico have a low chance for development over the coming days.

The National Hurricane Center also is monitoring four tropical waves.

How much rain can Florida expect this week?

Tropical moisture is being pulled into the Sunshine State, bringing rain to much of the Florida peninsula as storm moves from the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic Ocean.

In Fort Myers, more than 4 inches of rain has fallen, with another 10 to 15 inches expected through Friday, according to the National Weather Service Tampa Bay.

Sarasota has had more than 7 inches of rain Monday and Tuesday, with another 4 to 6 inches expected for the remainder of the week.

The reason for the repeated downpours this week — which are helping alleviate drought conditions over the peninsula — is because there's nothing in the atmosphere to move it along.

"With the lack of any other storms approaching or strong jet stream winds to move the storm along, the rainstorm will be able to sit and stew across the eastern and central Gulf of Mexico, pumping up rich tropical moisture into Florida for multiple days," AccuWeather said.

The first named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season will be Alberto.

Here's the latest update from the NHC as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 12:

Hurricane season 2024: What is out there and how likely are they to strengthen?

Tropical conditions 7:30 a.m. June 12, 2024.

Invest 90L: An elongated area of low pressure over the Florida peninsula is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Although upper-level winds are expected to be only marginally conducive, some slow development is possible while the system moves northeast offshore of the U.S. Southeast coast tonight through late week.

Regardless of development, heavy rainfall is forecast to continue across portions of the Florida peninsula during the next few days.

Formation chance through 48 hours: low, 10 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days: low, 20 percent.

Tropical disturbance: A broad area of low pressure could form over the weekend across the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for some slow development early next week while the system moves slowly west or west-northwest.

Formation chance through 48 hours: low, near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days: low, 20 percent.

The National Hurricane Center is also keeping an eye on four tropical waves:

Tropical wave 1: A tropical wave is located in the far eastern Atlantic. It's moving west at 11-17 mph.

Tropical wave 2: Another tropical wave is located in the eastern Atlantic. It's moving west at 17 mph.

Tropical wave 3: A tropical wave is located in the central Caribbean. It's moving west at 11-17 mph.

Tropical wave 4: A tropical wave is located in the western Caribbean. It's moving west at 11-17 mph.

Who is likely to be impacted?

It's too early at this time to determine if there will be any impact to Florida or the U.S. from the tropical waves.

Heavy rainfall is expected across portions of Florida during the next few days as Invest 90L moves across the state and into the Atlantic.

Forecasters urge all residents to continue monitoring the tropics and to always be prepared. That advice is particularly important for what is expected to be a very active hurricane season.

Weather watches and warnings issued in Florida

When is the Atlantic hurricane season?

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

When is the peak of hurricane season?

Hurricane season's ultimate peak is Sept. 10 but the season goes through Nov. 30. Credit: NOAA

The peak of the season is Sept. 10, with the most activity happening between mid-August and mid-October, according to the Hurricane Center.

National Hurricane Center map: What are forecasters watching now?

Systems currently being monitored by the National Hurricane Center include:

Excessive rainfall forecast

What's next?

