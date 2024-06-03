National Hurricane Center tracking 5 tropical waves, no cyclones predicted over next week

Much like the first two days, Day 3 of 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season will be spent monitoring tropical waves: No development of tropical cyclones is expected in the next seven days, according to the National Hurricane Center's Monday morning outlook.

The season is expected to be a very active one, with the NHC and all other meteorological outlets seeing potential records set for named storms.

The center is currently tracking five tropical waves, three in the Atlantic and two in the Caribbean. Tropical waves do not always become tropical cyclones. The National Weather Service reports an average of 10 tropical storms develop over the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico each year, and only about six of those evolve into hurricanes.

2024 hurricane forecast

La Niña and record-warm waters in the Atlantic basin are likely to create an "above-normal" hurricane season, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

A range of 17 to 25 named storms are predicted this year, according to a 2024 hurricane season outlook released by NOAA last week. In order to be named, a storm must have winds of 39 mph or higher. Of the named storms, eight to 13 can be expected to become hurricanes with winds of 74 mph or higher − with three or four qualifying as major hurricanes.

When is the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season?

The Atlantic hurricane season began Saturday, June 1 and continues until Nov. 30.

When is the peak of hurricane season?

The peak of the season is Sept. 10, with the most activity happening between mid-August and mid-October, according to the Hurricane Center.

Hurricane season's ultimate peak is Sept. 10 but the season goes through Nov. 30. Credit: NOAA

How can Texans prepare for hurricane season?

It's a good idea to have a disaster kit and an evacuation plan ready, in the event that a hurricane hits your city.

Key items for a disaster kit include:

Water − one gallon per person per day

Nonperishable foods such as canned or dry items

A flashlight

A battery-powered or hand-cranked radio

Extra batteries

A first aid kit

Prescription medications and medical items

A multipurpose tool that includes a screwdriver, a knife and pliers

Sanitation and personal hygiene items such as wet wipes

Copies of personal documents such as medication lists, medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates and insurance policies

A cellphone with chargers and/or a portable battery bank

Family and emergency contact information

Extra cash

A sleeping bag or warm blanket

Maps of your area

— USA TODAY reporters John Gallas and Cheryl McCloud contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: 2024 Atlantic hurricane season: 5 tropical waves, no cyclones expected