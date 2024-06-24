National Hurricane Center tracking 5 tropical waves. How long will quiet last?

After a brief spurt of activity, the tropics are quiet once again, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

The quiet could stick around for several days, which isn't too unusual as we enter July, according to AccuWeather.

➤ Track all active storms

"We will be on the lookout for another weak system that could try to develop in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico around the start of July," AccuWeather Lead Tropical Meteorologist Alex DaSilva said.

"But, just like the system from Saturday to Sunday, it will not have much time to develop before being pushed into northeastern Mexico."

When is tropical activity expected to increase?

"After the flurry of tropical activity dies down and the mid-summer lull occurs, AccuWeather meteorologists forecast that the Atlantic will become a hotbed later in the summer and into the fall with a bumper crop of tropical storms and hurricanes."

Every forecast for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is predicting an above-normal season. The average number of named storms in a season is 14. AccuWeather forecasters have gone as far as saying 2024 could break the record of 30 named storms.

The presence of La Niña is a big factor in why every forecasting agency has been predicting a very active Atlantic hurricane season this year.

It doesn't help we're seeing record warm water temperatures in the Atlantic, which also provide fuel for tropical cyclones.

NOAA said May 2024 was the 14th consecutive month of record-warm global ocean temperatures.

Here's the latest update from the NHC as of 8 a.m. June 24:

What is out there and how likely are they to strengthen?

No tropical cyclones are expected over the next 48 hours, according to the 8 a.m. advisory June 24, 2024, from the National Hurricane Center.

The National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on five tropical waves, including two in the Caribbean Sea.

First wave: A tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic is moving west at 11 to 17 mph.

Second wave: A tropical wave in the central Atlantic is moving west at 17 mph.

Third wave: Another tropical wave in the central Atlantic is moving west at 17 mph.

Fourth wave: A tropical wave in the central Caribbean is moving west at 11 to 17 mph.

Fifth wave: A tropical wave in the western Caribbean is moving west at 11 to 17 mph.

Who is likely to be impacted?

It's too early at this time to determine if there will be any impact to Florida or the U.S. from the tropical waves.

Forecasters urge all residents to continue monitoring the tropics and to always be prepared. That advice is particularly important for what is expected to be a very active hurricane season.

Weather watches and warnings issued in Florida

When is the Atlantic hurricane season?

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

When is the peak of hurricane season?

Hurricane season's ultimate peak is Sept. 10 but the season goes through Nov. 30. Credit: NOAA

The peak of the season is Sept. 10, with the most activity happening between mid-August and mid-October, according to the Hurricane Center.

National Hurricane Center map: What are forecasters watching now?

Systems currently being monitored by the National Hurricane Center include:

Interactive map: Hurricanes, tropical storms that have passed near your city

Excessive rainfall forecast

What's next?

We will continue to update our tropical weather coverage daily. Download your local site's app to ensure you're always connected to the news. And look for our special subscription offers here.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: NHC tracking 5 tropical waves, 2 in Caribbean