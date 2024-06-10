National Hurricane Center tracking 4 tropical waves as flooding rain nears Florida

The National Hurricane Center is tracking four tropical waves Monday, according to the latest tropical outlook.

No tropical cyclone development is expected over the next two days.

That's doesn't mean the tropics won't have an impact on Florida this week.

A "budding tropical rainstorm" is forecast to bring repeated rounds of heavy rain to the Sunshine State over the week, according to AccuWeather.

Southwest Florida is expected to see the most rainfall, with 15-20 inches projected in Fort Myers. Some areas could see up to 22 inches, AccuWeather said.

"While there is no sign of a tropical system rapidly forming and intensifying, there’s a chance the downpours can organize enough to become a named tropical system," AccuWeather forecasters said.

The reason for the repeated downpours over the week is that there's nothing in the atmosphere to move it along.

"With the lack of any other storms approaching or strong jet stream winds to move the storm along, the rainstorm will be able to sit and stew across the eastern and central Gulf of Mexico, pumping up rich tropical moisture into Florida for multiple days," AccuWeather said.

The first named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season will be Alberto.

Here's the latest update from the NHC as of 8 a.m. June 10:

What is out there and how likely are they to strengthen?

Tropical conditions 8 a.m. June 10, 2024.

Tropical wave 1: A tropical wave is located in the eastern Atlantic. It's moving west at 11 mph.

Tropical wave 2: Another tropical wave is located in the central Atlantic. It's moving west at 11 to 17 mph.

Tropical wave 3: A tropical wave in the south-central Caribbean is moving west at 11 to 17 mph.

Tropical wave 4: Another tropical wave is located in the southwest Caribbean Sea. It's moving west at 6 to 11 mph.

Who is likely to be impacted?

Some areas could see up to 20 inches of rain over the week as tropical moisture is pulled north into Florida.

It's too early at this time to determine if there will be any impact to Florida or the U.S. from the tropical waves.

The tropical downpours are expected to move into South Florida on Tuesday and spread farther north over the week.

AccuWeather meteorologists expect tropical downpours to bring 8-12 inches of rain across Southwest Florida. Some areas could see up to 22 inches. The zone of 4 inches or more of rainfall is expected to extend even farther to the north and east into the Tampa Bay Area and on the Atlantic side from Miami to Orlando.

Forecasters urge all residents to continue monitoring the tropics and to always be prepared. That advice is particularly important for what is expected to be a very active hurricane season.

Weather watches and warnings issued in Florida

When is the Atlantic hurricane season?

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

When is the peak of hurricane season?

Hurricane season's ultimate peak is Sept. 10 but the season goes through Nov. 30. Credit: NOAA

The peak of the season is Sept. 10, with the most activity happening between mid-August and mid-October, according to the Hurricane Center.

National Hurricane Center map: What are forecasters watching now?

Systems currently being monitored by the National Hurricane Center include:

Noaa

Embedded content: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/xgtwo/two_atl_0d0.png?052051

Interactive map: Hurricanes, tropical storms that have passed near your city

Excessive rainfall forecast

What's next?

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: NHC tracking 4 tropical waves. Florida faces heavy rain