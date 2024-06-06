National Hurricane Center tracking 3 tropical waves. Dip in jet stream could impact Florida

The National Hurricane Center is tracking three tropical waves Thursday, June 6, according to the latest tropical outlook.

No tropical activity is expected over the next seven days, although some areas in the Caribbean are expected to get heavy rain through Friday from an upper-level trough over the western Caribbean.

A dip in the jet stream could bring some tropical moisture into Florida next week, AccuWeather said.

"This could provide just enough extra spin and moisture to get something going in the zone from the northwestern Caribbean and the eastern Gulf of Mexico to waters east of Florida toward the middle of next week," said AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno.

While there's a low chance of tropical development now, "there is the potential for several inches of rain to fall on part of the Sunshine State," AccuWeather said.

The first named storm of the 2024 season will be Alberto.

Florida's sales tax holiday continues through June 14 to help residents save money on hurricane supplies.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

The Atlantic basin includes the northern Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico.

When is the peak of hurricane season?

Today is June 1st - the start of the Atlantic #hurricane season. While the official season runs for six months (until November 30), nearly 95% of all major (Category 3-5) hurricane activity has historically occurred during August through October. pic.twitter.com/nu3wF0laZF — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) June 1, 2024

The peak of the season is Sept. 10, with the most activity happening between mid-August and mid-October, according to the Hurricane Center.

Nearly 95% of all major — Category 3-5 — hurricanes historically occur from August through October, Klotzbach said.

What is out there and where are they going?

Tropical conditions 8 a.m. June 6, 2024.

The National Hurricane Center was tracking three tropical waves Thursday, June 6. Here's the latest update from the NHC as of 8 a.m.:

Tropical wave 1: A tropical wave in the central Atlantic is moving west at 11 mph.

Tropical wave 2: A second tropical wave in the central Atlantic is also moving west at 11mph.

Tropical wave 3: A tropical wave in the Caribbean is moving west at 11 to 17 mph.

Who is likely to be impacted?

Showers from a tropical disturbance in the Caribbean are expected to bring rain to the area through June 7, 2024. The system has a slight chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm.

It's too early at this time to determine if there will be any impact to Florida or the U.S. from the tropical waves.

Locally heavy rainfall is impacting Hispaniola and Cuba. Strong thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected through Friday. There's also a potential for flash flooding and mudslides.

Forecasters urge all residents to continue monitoring the tropics and to always be prepared. That advice is particularly important for what is expected to be a very active hurricane season.

NOAA predicting up to 25 named storms in 2024 hurricane season

National Hurricane Center releases 2024 Atlantic hurricane season prediction.

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is predicted to be a very busy one, with most agencies predicted double the average number of storms. AccuWeather predicted 2024 could top the 2020 record of 30 named storms.

NOAA's prediction:

17-25 named storms

8-13 hurricanes

4-7 major hurricanes

A major hurricane is a Category 3 storm or higher, with maximum sustained winds of at least 111 mph.

Two conditions in the Atlantic basin are the reason for the above-average predictions for the 2024 hurricane season: La Niña and record-warm water. Both help the development of storms.

National Hurricane Center map: What are forecasters watching now?

Systems currently being monitored by the National Hurricane Center include:

What's next?

