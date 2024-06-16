National Hurricane Center: Systems in Gulf, Atlantic could become tropical depressions

The National Hurricane Center is tracking two disturbances that could develop into tropical depressions and impact states along the Gulf Coast, including Florida.

A Central American Gyre currently over Central America and Mexico could develop into a tropical depression over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico during the middle part of this week, then move west or west-northwestward, impacting the south-central and northwest Gulf, according to the NHC's outlook.

Rainfall is expected to spread north into Texas and Louisiana Sunday night into Monday morning, according to AccuWeather.

"Deep tropical moisture will also spread northward into the western and central Gulf Coast states, bringing the risk of downpours and flooding concerns," AccuWeather Meteorologist Andrew Kienzle said.

An area of low pressure over the southwestern Atlantic expected to form northeast of the Bahamas by midweek currently has a low chance of becoming a tropical depression. Regardless of development, the system is expected to move westward and could bring another round of tropical rainfall to already soaked Florida, Accuweather said.

The first two names on the list for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season are Alberto and Beryl.

'Extremely active' season ahead: Colorado State University updates forecast, stands firm on earlier hurricane season prediction

Here's the latest update from the NHC as of 8 a.m. Sunday, June 16:

Hurricane season 2024: What is out there and how likely are they to strengthen?

Tropical disturbance 1: A large area of disturbed weather has formed over Central America, the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, and the adjacent waters of the northwestern Caribbean Sea.

A broad area of low pressure is forecast to form from this system over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico in a day or two.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for the gradual development of this system, and a tropical depressioncould form by midweek while it moves slowly westward or west-northwestward.

Formation chance through 48 hours: low, 10 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days: medium, 60 percent.

Tropical disturbance 2: An area of low pressure is forecast to form by midweek a few hundred miles northeast of the central Bahamas.

Environmental conditions could be conducive for some development of this system thereafter while it moves westward or west-northwestward.

Formation chance through 48 hours: low, near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days: low, 30 percent.

The National Hurricane Center is also keeping an eye on two tropical waves:

Tropical wave 1: A tropical wave is located in the eastern Atlantic. It's moving west at 19 mph.

Tropical wave 2: A tropical wave is located in the eastern Atlantic. It's moving west at 11-17 mph.

Who is likely to be impacted?

Tropical conditions 6 a.m. June 14, 2024.

It's too early to determine if there will be any impact to Florida or the U.S. from the tropical waves.

The disturbance over Central America and Mexico is forecast to form a broad area of low pressure over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico that could develop into a tropical depression by the middle of the week. Flooding rains are forecast across southern Mexico and Central America and are expected to spread into Texas and Louisiana as early as Sunday night.

The area of low pressure expected to form near the Bahamas by the middle of the week could bring more tropical rainfall to Florida, regardless of development.

Forecasters urge all residents to continue monitoring the tropics and always be prepared. That advice is particularly important for what is expected to be a very active hurricane season.

When is the Atlantic hurricane season?

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

When is the peak of hurricane season?

Hurricane season's ultimate peak is Sept. 10 but the season goes through Nov. 30. Credit: NOAA

The peak of the season is Sept. 10, with the most activity happening between mid-August and mid-October, according to the Hurricane Center.

National Hurricane Center map: What are forecasters watching now?

Systems currently being monitored by the National Hurricane Center include:

Interactive map: Hurricanes, tropical storms that have passed near your city

Excessive rainfall forecast

What's next?

