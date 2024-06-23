National Hurricane Center sends aircraft to investigate system in Gulf of Mexico

The National Hurricane Center was sending an Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft Sunday morning to investigate a broad area of low pressure in the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico, forecasters said. The system could drench parts of Mexico and southern Texas.

In the 8 a.m. Sunday NHC Atlantic Weather Outlook, forecasters described the area of low pressure about 90 miles northeast of Tampico, Mexico, as disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

"Some slight additional development of this system is possible, and a short-lived tropical depression could form before it reaches the coast of northeastern Mexico," the outlook says.

Whether the system forms into a depression or not, National Weather Service forecasters say heavy rainfall could cause localized flooding across portions of northeastern Mexico and Deep South Texas during the next day or so.

The next named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season will be Beryl.

Here's the latest update from the NHC as of 8 a.m., June 23:

What else is out there and how likely is it to strengthen?

Southwestern Gulf of Mexico: broad area of low pressure is forecast to form over the Bay of Campeche by this evening.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system as it moves slowly west-northwestward or northwestward, and a tropical depression could form over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

Residents along the Gulf Coast of Mexico should monitor the progress of this system.

Formation chance through 48 hours: medium, 40 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days: medium, 40 percent.

Who is likely to be impacted?

Southwestern Gulf of Mexico: Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue in association with a broad area of low pressure located about 90 miles northeast of Tampico, Mexico. Some slight additional development of this system is possible, and a short-lived tropical depression could form before it reaches the coast of northeastern Mexico on Sunday night. Hurricane Hunter aircraft has been dispatched to investigate.

Five tropical waves: Five tropical waves were being tracked by forecasters, three in the eastern and central Atlantic, and another two in the Caribbean.

When is the Atlantic hurricane season?

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

When is the peak of hurricane season?

Hurricane season's ultimate peak is Sept. 10 but the season goes through Nov. 30. Credit: NOAA

The peak of the season is Sept. 10, with the most activity happening between mid-August and mid-October, according to the Hurricane Center.

National Hurricane Center map: What are forecasters watching now?

Systems currently being monitored by the National Hurricane Center include:

Interactive map: Hurricanes, tropical storms that have passed near your city

Excessive rainfall forecast

What's next?

