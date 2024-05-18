National Hurricane Center says no activity for Saturday, May 18. But Florida may see rain

Earlier this week, the National Hurricane Center in Miami began its tropical weather outlooks, and once again − for now − there is no tropical cyclone activity to report.

According to the 8 a.m. Saturday, May 18, advisory from the hurricane center, "Tropical cyclone activity is not expected during the next 48 hours, and tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 7 days."

While there is no tropical activity expected, Florida could see its share of rain. You can check the excessive rainfall forecast here.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs June 1 to Nov. 30 every year, with the busiest activity between August and October.

Last month, the National Hurricane Center reported a "disturbance" in the Atlantic, but chances of formation were low. Typically, the hurricane center starts releasing tropical weather advisories May15, but it got an early start with the April 24 tropical disturbance.

What are the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season names?

According to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, these are the list of names for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season:

Alberto

Beryl

Chris

Debby

Ernesto

Francine

Gordon

Helene

Isaac

Joyce

Kirk

Leslie

Milton

Nadine

Oscar

Patty

Rafael

Sara

Tony

Valerie

William

What happens if we run out of hurricane names? What are the supplemental hurricane names for 2024?

If there are more than 21 named tropical cyclones during the Atlantic hurricane season, any additional storms will take names from an alternate list of names approved by the World Meteorological Organization. These are the supplemental hurricane names for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season:

Adria

Braylen

Caridad

Deshawn

Emery

Foster

Gemma

Heath

Isla

Jacobus

Kenzie

Lucio

Makayla

Nolan

Orlanda

Pax

Ronin

Sophie

Tayshaun

Viviana

Will

Weather watches and warnings issued in Florida

National Hurricane Center map: What are forecasters watching now?

Systems currently being monitored by the National Hurricane Center include:

Noaa

Embedded content: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/xgtwo/two_atl_0d0.png?052051

Excessive rainfall forecast

What's next?

