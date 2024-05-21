National Hurricane Center: No tropical cyclone activity expected over next 2 days

The tropics remain quiet this morning, according to the latest tropical outlook issued by the National Hurricane Center.

No tropical cyclone activity is expected during the next 48 hours.

It's the first time since 1983 a named storm has not formed in the Northern Hemisphere this late in the calendar year, according to Philip Klotzbach, Colorado State University meteorologist specializing in Atlantic basin seasonal hurricane forecasts.

The Northern Hemisphere has yet to have its first named storm (e.g., tropical storm or #hurricane) in 2024. This is the first time since 1983 that the Northern Hemisphere has gone this late in the calendar year without a named storm. pic.twitter.com/auy5nINlk7 — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) May 20, 2024

The quiet isn't expected to last, and the National Hurricane Center will issue its forecast for the 2024 season Thursday, May 23.

Earlier predictions from AccuWeather and Colorado State University predict the season will be very active due to the combination of La Niña and extremely warm water temperatures. Both favor the development of tropical cyclones.

While the official start of hurricane season is June 1, tropical storms and hurricanes have formed earlier. Since 2003, there have been 15 tropical cyclones that have formed before June 1. Most of those pre-season storms formed in May.

The first named storm for 2024 will be Alberto.

Here's the latest update from the NHC as of 8 a.m. May 21:

What is out there and how likely are they to strengthen?

Tropical conditions 8 a.m. May 21, 2024.

Gulf of Mexico: Satellite imagery shows dry stable air dominating all but the northwestern portions of the Gulf this morning. At the surface, a weakening frontal trough has moved southward into South Florida. A weak high pressure across the eastern U.S. extends southwestward into the northern Gulf behind the trough. Haze and smoke produced by agricultural fires in Mexico is causing reduced visibilities, down to 4 to 6 nautical miles across the western Gulf.

Caribbean Sea: Expect "very active weather" across central portions of the basin beginning today, and gradually shifting northeast through Friday. Smoke due to agricultural fires in Central America continues across the Gulf of Honduras, but continue to thin out.

Atlantic Ocean: An area of low pressure extends across South Florida. Seas are 4 to 6 feet across this area, except 7 to 9 feet in the Gulfstream off Cape Canaveral. A system of high pressure is centered over the eastern Atlantic. A front is forecast to move southeast and stall and weaken near Southeast Florida by Wednesday morning.



What is Memorial Day weekend forecast for Florida?

Expect hot temperatures and mostly dry conditions across most of Florida over the three-day Memorial Day weekend.

Temperatures across most of the state are forecast to be in the 90s. Heat index in several areas could reach 100 to 104.

There is a small chance for daily thunderstorms in South Florida.

Who is likely to be impacted?

Forecasters urge all residents to continue monitoring the tropics and to always be prepared.

That advice is particularly important for what is expected to be a very active hurricane season.

Weather watches and warnings issued in Florida

When is the Atlantic hurricane season?

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

When is the peak of hurricane season?

Hurricane season's ultimate peak is Sept. 10 but the season goes through Nov. 30. Credit: NOAA

The peak of the season is Sept. 10, with the most activity happening between mid-August and mid-October, according to the Hurricane Center.

National Hurricane Center map: What are forecasters watching now?

Systems currently being monitored by the National Hurricane Center include:

Excessive rainfall forecast

What's next?

