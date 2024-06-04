National Hurricane Center monitoring 5 tropical waves, as system brings rain in Caribbean

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring five tropical waves Tuesday, June 4, according to the latest tropical outlook.

The good news is that no tropical activity is expected over the next two days, although some areas in the Caribbean are expected to get some tropical downpours through Friday.

The rain is associated with a weak tropical disturbance that has a slight chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm, according to AccuWeather. While water temperatures are warm enough, wind shear may deter any development, said AccuWeather Lead Tropical Meteorologist Alex DaSilva.

Even if a tropical depression or storm were to develop, no impact is expected to Florida or the U.S. as the system moves to the northeast into the Atlantic.

The first named storm of the 2024 season will be Alberto.

While the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be a very active one, with all agencies predicting well above the average of 14 named storms, it is starting quietly.

Florida's sales tax holiday continues through June 14 to help residents save money on hurricane supplies.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

The Atlantic basin includes the northern Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico.

When is the peak of hurricane season?

Today is June 1st - the start of the Atlantic #hurricane season. While the official season runs for six months (until November 30), nearly 95% of all major (Category 3-5) hurricane activity has historically occurred during August through October. pic.twitter.com/nu3wF0laZF — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) June 1, 2024

The peak of the season is Sept. 10, with the most activity happening between mid-August and mid-October, according to the Hurricane Center.

Nearly 95% of all major — Category 3-5 — hurricanes historically occur from August through October, Klotzbach said.

What is out there and where are they going?

Tropical conditions 8 a.m. June 4, 2024.

The National Hurricane Center was tracking five tropical waves Tuesday, June 4. Here's the latest update from the NHC as of 8 a.m.:

Tropical wave 1: A tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic tropical is moving west at 11 mph.

Tropical wave 2: A tropical wave in the central Atlantic is moving west at 11 mph.

Tropical wave 3: Another tropical wave in the Atlantic also is moving west at 11 mph.

Tropical wave 4: A tropical wave in the central Caribbean is moving west at 11 mph.

Tropical wave 5: A tropical wave in the western Caribbean is moving west at 5 to 11 mph.

Who is likely to be impacted?

Showers from a tropical disturbance in the Caribbean are expected to bring rain to the area through June 7, 2024. The system has a slight chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm.

It's too early at this time to determine if there will be any impact to Florida or the U.S. from the tropical waves.

The tropical disturbance in the Caribbean is expected to increase showers and thunderstorms through the end of the week from Jamaica to Haiti and the Dominican Republic, the Turks and Caicos, eastern Cuba and the southeastern Bahamas, according to AccuWeather. It is possible that portions of Puerto Rico are also affected by downpours and locally gusty thunderstorms through Thursday.

Forecasters urge all residents to continue monitoring the tropics and to always be prepared. That advice is particularly important for what is expected to be a very active hurricane season.

NOAA predicting up to 25 named storms in 2024 hurricane season

National Hurricane Center releases 2024 Atlantic hurricane season prediction.

Except for two tropical disturbances — one southeast of Florida earlier this month and another in April — it's been a quiet start to what is predicted to be a very active season that could double the average number of storms. AccuWeather predicted 2024 could top the 2020 record of 30 named storms.

NOAA's prediction:

17-25 named storms

8-13 hurricanes

4-7 major hurricanes

A major hurricane is a Category 3 storm or higher, with maximum sustained winds of at least 111 mph.

Two conditions in the Atlantic basin are the reason for the above-average predictions for the 2024 hurricane season: La Niña and record-warm water. Both help the development of storms.

National Hurricane Center map: What are forecasters watching now?

Systems currently being monitored by the National Hurricane Center include:

Noaa

Interactive map: Hurricanes that have passed near your address

What's next?

