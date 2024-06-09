National Hurricane Center: Florida sales tax holiday in effect, tropics activity not expected

More than a week after hurricane season officially started, tropical activity seems quiet.

As of 8 a.m. Sunday, June 9, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said tropical cyclone formation was not expected during the next 7 days.

And though tropical activity was not expected over the first weekend in June, experts say you can prepare for hurricane season − and save some money while doing so.

We are in the first of two sales tax holidays in Florida right now. It runs until June 14 and a second two-week period will be Aug. 24 through Sept. 6. Save money by avoiding sales taxes on any items you have to buy for yourself or your pet. Below is more info about hurricane season and Florida's hurricane sales tax free holiday.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs June 1 to Nov. 30 every year, with the most active part of the season August through October.

When is the Florida hurricane tax free supplies holiday in 2024?

There are two, two-week sales tax holidays in 2024 to help residents prepare for disasters.

The 2024 holidays are:

June 1-June 14

Aug. 24-Sept. 6

Building your hurricane kit: What emergency supplies are tax free?

Florida's disaster preparedness sales tax holiday will happen twice in 2024, with the first two-week period starting June 1.

Eligible items included in the tax-free holiday include:

A portable generator used to provide light or communications or preserve food in the event of a power outage with a sales price of $3,000 or less.

A tarpaulin or other flexible waterproof sheeting with a sales price of $100 or less.

An item normally sold as, or generally advertised as, a ground anchor system or tie-down kit with a sales price of $100 or less.

A smoke detector or smoke alarm with a sales price of $70 or less.

A fire extinguisher with a sales price of $70 or less.

A carbon monoxide detector with a sales price of $70 or less.

A nonelectric food storage cooler with a sales price of $60 or less.

A portable power bank with a sales price of $60 or less.

A gas or diesel fuel tank with a sales price of $50 or less.

A portable self-powered radio, two-way radio, or weather-band radio with a sales price of $50 or less.

A package of AA-cell, AAA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt, or 9-volt batteries, excluding automobile and boat batteries, with a sales price of $50 or less.

A portable self-powered light source (powered by battery, solar, hand-crank, or gas) with a sales price of $40 or less, including: flashlights, lanterns and candles.

Eligible light sources and radios qualify for the exemption, even if electrical cords are included in the purchase.

Reusable ice (ice packs) with a sales price of $20 or less.

Save money on pet supplies during sales tax holiday

Supplies needed for the evacuation of household pets are included in the disaster preparedness sales tax holiday. Necessary supplies means the noncommercial purchase of:

Bags of dry cat or dog food weighing 50 or fewer pounds and with a sales price of $100 or less per bag.

Portable kennels or pet carriers with a sales price of $100 or less per item.

Over-the-counter pet medications with a sales price of $100 or less.

Pet beds with a sales price of $40 or less per item.

Cat litter weighing 25 or fewer pounds and with a sales price of $25 or less per item.

Leashes, collars, and muzzles with a sales price of $20 or less per item.

Pet pads with a sales price of $20 or less per box or package.

Manual can openers with a sales price of $15 or less per item.

Collapsible or travel-sized food bowls or water bowls with a sales price of $15 or less per item.

Cat litter pans with a sales price of $15 or less per item.

Pet waste disposal bags with a sales price of $15 or less per package.

Hamster or rabbit substrate with a sales price of $15 or less per package.

Cans or pouches of wet dog food or cat food with a sales price of $10 or less per can or pouch or the equivalent if sold in a box or case.

What are the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season names?

According to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, these are the list of names for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season:

Alberto

Beryl

Chris

Debby

Ernesto

Francine

Gordon

Helene

Isaac

Joyce

Kirk

Leslie

Milton

Nadine

Oscar

Patty

Rafael

Sara

Tony

Valerie

William

When is the Atlantic hurricane season?

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

When is the peak of hurricane season?

Hurricane season's ultimate peak is Sept. 10 but the season goes through Nov. 30. Credit: NOAA

The peak of the season is Sept. 10, with the most activity happening between mid-August and mid-October, according to the Hurricane Center.

