National Headlines for the week
ABC News Political Director Rick Klein joins us. We discuss several topics including Israel, Banjamin Netanyahu, Iran, and more.
ABC News Political Director Rick Klein joins us. We discuss several topics including Israel, Banjamin Netanyahu, Iran, and more.
April 7 marks six months since Hamas unleashed a deadly and unprecedented attack on Israel, which subsequently declared war against the militant group. Here's where the conflict stands.
Mark your calendar: Target Circle Week begins Sunday, April 7 and runs through Saturday, April 13.
The Huskies are never down for long. Now they have three No. 1 recruits on their roster for next season.
Thus far they have interviewed folks like Irene Solaiman, head of global policy at Hugging Face, Sarah Kreps, professor of government at Cornell, and Heidy Khlaaf, safety engineering director at Trail of Bits. Don't forget that the Equity crew run interviews often in addition to our regular programming which comes out Monday (a weekly kick-off show), Wednesday (our startups-focused news rundown), and Friday (our roundtable discussion of the biggest news from the week).
For many Americans, the daily costs of living have made saving for retirement a struggle. They’ve paused contributions to retirement accounts, pared them back, or dipped into these funds.
A bad call wasn't the only reason Iowa won, but it was definitely the game's biggest moment.
Former "Golden Bachelor" contestants Susan Noles and Kathy Swarts discuss dating, ageism and who they think might star in the spin-off series.
The call comes at a time of growing U.S. disapproval of Israel’s handling of the war against Hamas.
The text-focused social network — and Meta's answer to Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter — missed a moment to shine on Friday when users once again turned to X to discuss the New York/New Jersey area earthquake. Meanwhile, earthquake-related terms didn't register on Threads' trends section until closer to 2 p.m. ET, even though the earthquake had hit a little before 10:30 on Friday morning. In addition to conversations taking place around the earthquake, people were even tagging their discussions as EarthquakeThreads or NYC Threads, among other things, to help surface their posts to the wider Threads Community.
Here's what you should do if you have any of these potentially risky items in your home.
In this podcast, we review the 2025 Volvo EX30 on ice, a pair of Lexus products and analyze this week's top car news.
Whether you're a 'Mandalorian' maniac or a superhero superfan, you'll find something right up your alley.
Cousins will wear No. 18 instead of No. 8 for the Falcons going forward.
Here are all the best deals we found this week on the tech we've tested and recommend.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the A’s moving to Sacramento, the Marlins possibly becoming sellers very soon and give their good, bad and Uggla’s from this week in baseball.
Cherlynn and Devindra chat with 404 Media co-founder Jason Koebler about his experience moving away from Google and towards Kagi.
The Warriors blew out the Rockets 133-110.
Instagram’s decision to limit news and political content on its platform comes during an election year and during a time when social media is the go-to source of information for many Americans.
Analysts are lowering their price targets and expectations for Tesla as the EV giant aims to navigate out of what one called a “very messy quarter.”
The NFL is ramping up its efforts to find talent around the globe via its International Player Pathway program.