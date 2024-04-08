National Guard won't be sent to Wisconsin prisons, despite ongoing staffing shortages

MADISON - Despite ongoing issues with understaffing in state prisons, Gov. Tony Evers does not plan to ask the Wisconsin National Guard to step in to help.

In an interview Monday, Evers said that in order to dispatch the Guard, members would have to be appropriately trained — a process that takes time.

"It isn't something that you can just walk in and do. I couldn't do it, I'd have to be trained," he said.

Prisons are receiving more applicants for guard positions, thanks to an increase in the pay rate that went into effect last year. The Department of Corrections previously said it is training larger groups than they were previously.

But Waupun Correctional Institutional and Green Bay Correctional Institution are still under some level of "modified movement," meaning that those incarcerated may have less access to outside time, library time and visits with family. Those inside the facilities have reported having to eat meals in their cells as well, resulting in very little time outside of the same place they also sleep in.

Those issues have been attributed to the lack of staff in the facilities, with officials saying there just weren't enough guards to oversee all the different areas of the prison.

This month, the vacancy rate for correctional officers and sergeants at adult institutions is expected to be lower than it was when Carr was appointed in 2018. That follows the creation of a dedicated recruitment team and the approval of a new compensation plan, following ongoing issues with understaffing. The vacancy rate was 21.3% as of March.

Evers does have the ability to dispatch the National Guard in emergency situations, and did so during the COVID pandemic to help nursing home staffs. About 230 people underwent training in Madison in order to help.

National Guard members were also trained to work in state-run mental health institutions in 2021.

Guard members were also deployed to help protect the Wisconsin Capitol in 2020 and 2021 during protests.

Laura Schulte can be reached at leschulte@jrn.com and on X at @SchulteLaura.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: National Guard won't be sent to Wisconsin prisons, despite staffing shortage