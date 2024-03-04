National Guard Truck Rodeo comes to Expo New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For some, parallel parking can be a challenge but imagine trying to do that with a 5-ton flatbed.

On Sunday, U.S. Army National Guard transportation soldiers docked and showed off their skills by handling massive machines through intense obstacle courses. It was all part of the National Guard Truck Rodeo at Expo New Mexico.

The competition held nearly 300 soldiers from different units.

