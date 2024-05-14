National Guard Professional Education Center in Camp Robinson celebrates 50 years

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The National Guard Professional Education Center at Camp Robinson is not just marking a significant milestone, but also a testament to its enduring legacy.

As it opens its gates to celebrate its 50th anniversary, the event is a poignant reminder of the center’s rich history and transformative changes over the past half-century.

“Throughout the decades, we have had some very pivotal contributions, dedicated some more buildings, and currently have 450 employees,” Professional Education Center Commander Colonel Cathi Cherry said.

Beginning in 1974, the unique training center considered 11 various locations before then-Governor Dale Bumpers offered Camp Robinson.

“The governor of Arkansas said we want it here, we want to give you the buildings and land and that’s basically where it started,” Cherry said.

Starting with 13 buildings and growing to 39, all to house the upticks in numbers and to provide more training.

“In 1975, we started off with six instructors, and that’s when the first class started,” Cherry said.

The first graduating class had exactly 50 people; now, the center sees 20,000 students and event attendees each year.

“Well, obviously, 50 years, we have seen a lot of students, you know, both military and civilian, that have come over the decades,” Executive Officer Lt. Col. Jason Desoto said.

Over the 50 years, there has been change, trying to help keep the Professional Education Center ahead of the times.

“I believe that in the future, we have been looking to innovative ways to use VR,” Cherry said.

Helping teach the students hands-on while keeping safety a number one priority.

Another improvement is a new multipurpose facility. The facility will be adjacent to the current gym, allowing the students and staff to continue their fitness training.

The Professional Education Center trains Army National Guard Soldiers and Department of Army civilians in cybersecurity, human resources, logistics, recruiting and retention, strategy and leader development, and finance.

“Across all 54 states, territories, and districts, that are going to make those organizations better enhance readiness, enhance recruiting, enhance numbers, and essentially enhance training for all,” Desoto said.

The Professional Education Center is opening its gates to the public who want to learn more about the history through a decades walk that tours the campus and for the groundbreaking of the newest building on May 16, 2024.

For information about the events that are open to the public visit PEC.NG.mil.

