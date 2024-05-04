National Guard and DNR partner on Wilderness State Park upgrades

Members of the 1430th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, 107th Engineer Battalion will help repair infrastructure at Wilderness State Park May 3-13.

CARP LAKE — A partnership between the Michigan Army National Guard and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources will result in a series of construction projects at Wilderness State Park from May 3-13.

Over 100 members of the 1430th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, 107th Engineer Battalion are set to arrive at the state park next week to repair park infrastructure, reroof cabins, resurface pathways, pave parking areas and replace bridges.

The Michigan Army National Guard (MIARNG) and DNR have previously worked together to upgrade facilities at four state parks and nine recreational areas. The partnership also provides a training opportunity for National Guard members in skilled-trades projects and is estimated to have saved taxpayers over $1.8 million.

The Michigan Army National Guard and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources have partnered together on Innovative Readiness Training construction projects.

“The continued collaboration between the MIARNG and the DNR is a significant step towards enhancing our state parks and facilities so that all Michiganders are able to enjoy the beauty of our great state,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, in a press release. “Our partnership with the DNR has existed for many years, it exemplifies the National Guard’s commitment to serving our communities. The use of our skilled engineering soldiers from the Michigan-based 107th Engineer Battalion simultaneously contribute to the vital state park improvements, while allowing our soldiers to enhance and maintain their skills and abilities, enhancing readiness for future missions.”

Wilderness State Park is home to 26 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline, more than 20 miles of trails and is a designated dark sky preserve.

In total, over seven separate projects are expected to be completed by the 1430th Engineer Company at Wilderness State Park. The work will include the construction of the DNR Gaylord District’s first Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant playground.

“We cherish our partnership with the Michigan National Guard and look forward to continuing our joint efforts to improve state parks, trails and boating access sites,” said Ron Olson, chief of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Parks and Recreation Division, in a statement. “This relationship has allowed us to enhance facilities and infrastructure for visitors while providing valuable training for the National Guard.”

According to the DNR, the Pines campground, trailhead and connecting trails will not open until May 22 as the work takes place. All other campsites at the park open on May 15.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: National Guard and DNR partner on Wilderness State Park upgrades