National Guard aids in search for missing Two Rivers boy as all tips and leads followed up on

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – The search for Elijah Vue continues throughout the first weekend in March, as authorities followed up on all tips and leads.

A Facebook post from the Two Rivers Police Department, which is now part of a daily routine to keep the public up-to-date on the most recent information about the search for missing three-year-old Elijah Vue, stated that rural canvassing continued on Sunday.

Officers say the Two Rivers Fire Department provided additional searches of the West Twin River and the National Guard also aided with ground searches this weekend.

Rural searches with help from neighboring Wisconsin counties continue for Elijah Vue, DNR searches Lake Michigan shoreline

The Shoto and Cato areas were also searched extensively this weekend.

All tips and leads continue to be followed up on, officers say, and they can continue to be made through their tip line (844-267-6648), Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers P3 App, and the Two Rivers PD email.

Vue went missing on the morning of February 20 from an apartment building in the 3900 block of Mishicot Road in Two Rivers.

