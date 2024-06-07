National Donut Day: Who has free donuts today? See deals from Dunkin', Krispy Kreme, more

There's no hole in the historic nature of National Donut Day, which lands on Friday, June 7.

While many made-up food-related "holidays" exist – among them, National Hamburger Day and National Wine Day celebrated most recently – National Donut Day has some historical basis.

The Salvation Army in 1938 established the first Friday in June as National Donut Day to honor the organization's Donut Lassies, women who traveled to France to serve donuts and other snacks to soldiers during World War I.

These days, the date gives lovers of donuts – or doughnuts, as Krispy Kreme and some other purveyors refer to them – a sweet chance at some freebies, bargains and special treats.

In addition to the deals and specials below, remember to check social media accounts of local donut shops as they may have National Donut Day deals, too.

Dunkin' National Donut Day deal, plus donut-shaped sponges

For National Donut Day on Friday, June 7, you can get a free classic donut of your choice at Dunkin' with the purchase of any beverage while supplies last.

You can also order limited-edition donut-shaped Scrub Daddy and Scrub Mommy sponges – a clean collaboration with Dunkin' – online for $9.98. Each order comes with one Scrub Daddy scrubbing sponge and one Scrub Mommy, which has a scrubbing surface on one side and a sponge on the other.

Krispy Kreme

Get a free doughnut in person, no purchase necessary, on Friday, June 7. Special, or “limited edition” doughnuts are not part of the promotion. You can also get an original glazed dozen for $2 with the purchase of any dozen in stores or the drive-thru at participating Krispy Kreme locations.

7-Eleven

Members of the convenience store chain's 7Rewards loyalty program can get a glazed donut for $1 on Friday, June 7.

More National Donut Day deals

◾ Casey's: Members of Casey's Rewards loyalty program can get a free donut. Also from Friday, June 7, to June 16, Rewards members can get a half dozen donuts for $4.99. Among the options: the new Oreo Dirt Cake Donut, a chocolate cake donut topped with vanilla icing, crushed Oreo cookies, and a gummi worm.

◾ Dutch Bros. Coffee: The coffee chain is celebrating National Donut Day on June 7 with a special specialty drink, the Jelly Donut Shake.

◾ Maverik and Kum & Go: The convenience stores – Maverik acquired Kum & Go's roughly 400 stores in August 2023 – are giving members of Maverik's Adventure Club and Kum & Go’s &Rewards 50% off donuts all day on June 7 (limit 10 per customer).

◾ The Original Donut Shop Coffee: The coffee brand has teamed with country singer and brand ambassador Kelsea Ballerini on a special Ballerini Blend, which becomes available Friday, June 7, on Keurig.com. Its "buttery, creamy vanilla flavor … is unapologetically fun and delightfully sweet," according to the coffee maker. For every purchase of the Ballerini Blend, you get 50% off any additional box of The Original Donut Shop K-cup pods.

◾ Shipley Do-Nuts: Get a free glazed do-nut with any purchase on Friday, June 7, in person or order online with code DONUTDAY24.

