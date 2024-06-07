National Donut Day 2024: Here's where you can get Ohio's best donuts, per Yelp users

Mmm, donuts. It's National Donut Day, meaning everyone has an excuse to join Homer Simpson in enjoying the sweet treat.

So where are the best places in Ohio to get a donut (or doughnut, if you prefer the traditional spelling)? Yelp users have the answer.

Bengals-themed donuts from Donna's Delicious Dozen.

Donna's Delicious Dozen in Columbus is Yelp's best donut shop in Ohio

Yelp, which allows users to rate restaurants and business as well as write reviews, has scoured its data to find the best donut shop in every state for 2024.

In Ohio, Yelp puts Donna's Delicious Dozen in Columbus at the top. According to the Yelp article, the donuts there are made to order and are completely customizable. They take about 15 minutes to prepare.

Along with the build-your-own donut option, the store's menu offers a dozen varieties of donuts premade and ready to go, including It's All About The Bacon, Oh We Oh -- Ooreo and The S'more.

National Donut Day 2024 deals: Get free food at Dunkin', Krispy Kreme, Duck Donuts, Sheetz

Yelp's top five donut shops in Columbus

The five highest-rated donut shops in and around Columbus, per Yelp users, are:

Donna's Delicious Dozen Cherbourg Bakery Bake Me Happy Bakery El Rico Pan The Mochi Shop

The top five donut shops in Cincinnati, per Yelp users

The five highest-rated donut shops in the Cincinnati area, per Yelp users, are:

Street Fried Chicken & Donuts Golden Hands Bakery Starlight Doughnut Lab Sebastian Bakehouse Brown Bear Bakery

The best donut shops in Akron, according to Yelp

The Akron area's five highest-rated donut shops, per Yelp users, are:

Honey Girl Donuts Anna Bean Coffee Company Fresh Planet Jubilee Donuts North Hill Donuts

The top donut shops in Canton

Pangea Keto Dough Doughnuts and Coffee Johnnie's Baker of Canton Momohana Ramen & Boba Tea Mary Ann Donuts

Where to get free doughnuts (and donuts) on National Donut Day

If you're looking for a deal on National Donut Day, you can get free food at Krispy Kreme, Dunkin', Tim Horton's and more, USA TODAY reports. See the article for full details on donut day deals.

The history of National Donut Day, which dates back to the 1930s

There are plenty of foods that have their own "holiday" -- such as National Hamburger Day and National Wine Day, but National Donut Day has some real history to it, USA TODAY reports.

It can be tracked back to 1938, when The Salvation Army set aside the first Friday in June as National Donut Day to honor the organization's Donut Lassies. The Lassies were women who traveled to France to serve donuts and other snacks to soldiers during World War I.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: National Donut Day 2024: The best doughnut shops in Ohio, per Yelp