National Donut Day 2024: Here's where you can get Ohio's best donuts, per Yelp users
Mmm, donuts. It's National Donut Day, meaning everyone has an excuse to join Homer Simpson in enjoying the sweet treat.
So where are the best places in Ohio to get a donut (or doughnut, if you prefer the traditional spelling)? Yelp users have the answer.
Donna's Delicious Dozen in Columbus is Yelp's best donut shop in Ohio
Yelp, which allows users to rate restaurants and business as well as write reviews, has scoured its data to find the best donut shop in every state for 2024.
In Ohio, Yelp puts Donna's Delicious Dozen in Columbus at the top. According to the Yelp article, the donuts there are made to order and are completely customizable. They take about 15 minutes to prepare.
Along with the build-your-own donut option, the store's menu offers a dozen varieties of donuts premade and ready to go, including It's All About The Bacon, Oh We Oh -- Ooreo and The S'more.
Yelp's top five donut shops in Columbus
The five highest-rated donut shops in and around Columbus, per Yelp users, are:
Donna's Delicious Dozen
Cherbourg Bakery
Bake Me Happy
Bakery El Rico Pan
The Mochi Shop
The top five donut shops in Cincinnati, per Yelp users
The five highest-rated donut shops in the Cincinnati area, per Yelp users, are:
Street Fried Chicken & Donuts
Golden Hands Bakery
Starlight Doughnut Lab
Sebastian Bakehouse
Brown Bear Bakery
The best donut shops in Akron, according to Yelp
The Akron area's five highest-rated donut shops, per Yelp users, are:
Honey Girl Donuts
Anna Bean Coffee Company
Fresh Planet
Jubilee Donuts
North Hill Donuts
The top donut shops in Canton
Pangea Keto
Dough Doughnuts and Coffee
Johnnie's Baker of Canton
Momohana Ramen & Boba Tea
Mary Ann Donuts
Where to get free doughnuts (and donuts) on National Donut Day
If you're looking for a deal on National Donut Day, you can get free food at Krispy Kreme, Dunkin', Tim Horton's and more, USA TODAY reports. See the article for full details on donut day deals.
The history of National Donut Day, which dates back to the 1930s
There are plenty of foods that have their own "holiday" -- such as National Hamburger Day and National Wine Day, but National Donut Day has some real history to it, USA TODAY reports.
It can be tracked back to 1938, when The Salvation Army set aside the first Friday in June as National Donut Day to honor the organization's Donut Lassies. The Lassies were women who traveled to France to serve donuts and other snacks to soldiers during World War I.
