National disaster relief comes to Baldwin County; local partnerships lending a hand

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — When natural disasters strike, it’s all hands on deck.

First responders in Baldwin County are now getting some much-needed help from the community.

Grim details surround ‘violent’ and ‘bloody’ Mobile homicide; three suspects in court

Thanks to Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster is now in Baldwin County for relief. Its mission is to prepare, respond, recover and mitigate as quickly as possible.

VOAD Chair Miranda Mckinnon said the organization brings people from all over the county together.

“We are using the people in our county that want to help their community, and we are just a way to facilitate the use of those resources,” Mckinnon said.

The Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency will contact VOAD in the event of a disaster and let them know where they are needed and how they can help.

2 accused of faking winning scratch-off lottery ticket: Escambia County Sheriff’s Office

“So we can send out a team that can help those specific needs,” Mckinnon said. “they can get the tree off, put a tarp on, they can get the trees out of the driveway so that people can get out, and it’s not just for one area; it’s the entire county.”

VOAD has dozens of partnerships around the county including local churches, the American Red Cross and even schools.

Mckinnon said the Baldwin County VOAD will be deployed the next time a disaster strikes.

If you are a part of an organization that might be interested, there is an annual $10 membership fee and quarterly meetings each year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.