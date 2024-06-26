National Democrats target 2 Republican seats in Maine Senate

Jun. 26—National Democrats on Wednesday announced that they're looking to flip two seats in the state Senate that are currently held by Republicans.

The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, the party's official campaign arm, said it's offering support and resources to Democrats in Districts 15 and 20, representing Augusta and Auburn, respectively. Those seats are currently held by Republicans Matthew Pouliot and Eric Brakey, who are not seeking reelection.

The group is expected to provide campaign support and channel national donors to the Democratic challengers in those races: Rep. Raegan LaRochelle in District 15 and Bettyann Sheets in District 20.

The announcement is part of the DLCC's "Summer of the States" campaign. Launched last week, the campaign is supporting hundreds of Democrats running in state-level races to help secure Democratic majorities and prevent "MAGA control of state legislatures," referring to Trump's Make America Great Again movement.

DLCC President Heather Williams said in a written statement that the seats "are crucial for defending Democratic power."

"Legislative victories in Maine have protected a slate of fundamental freedoms, and these candidates are challenging GOP incumbents to strengthen Democratic majorities and protect Mainers from a dangerous Republican agenda," Williams said. "Mounting strong campaigns to fight GOP extremism is what the DLCC does best, and the victories of these candidates will help Maine remain an outstanding example of Democratic achievement."

In addition to candidate spotlights, the DLCC also contributes funds directly to Democratic committees. But a spokesperson said it's too soon to say how much the party is planning to invest this year.

In 2022, which included a gubernatorial election, the DLCC invested nearly $1.4 million in Democratic campaign committees here, which helped maintain Democratic control of both legislative chambers and the Blaine House.

Maintaining the Democratic trifecta allowed for the expansion of abortion access later in pregnancy and protected access to health care, including for those seeking and providing abortion and gender-affirming care.

Those efforts have been applauded by Democrats nationally, especially as they seek to keep reproductive rights at the forefront of voters' minds. Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago, effectively ending national abortion protections, Republican-controlled states have enacted restrictions and outright bans. But Maine was one of the few states to buck that trend and expand access.

Control of the state Legislature is also on the radar of the Republican State Leadership Committee, which announced on Tuesday that it was spending $38 million to help secure and flip control of state legislatures. Maine is among seven states where Republicans hope to make "meaningful gains in liberal strongholds."

"As we head into the upcoming election, our focus remains on securing majorities, but we will also continue to lay the foundation for long-term success in these blue states," the group said. "We are strategically investing in key states to break Democratic strongholds and build new majorities that will endure through the decade."

Democrats currently hold 22 of the 35 seats in the state Senate.

In District 15, LaRochelle, who is finishing her second term in the House, is running against Rep. Dick Bradstreet, a Vassalboro Republican who is finishing his fourth term in the House.

Sheets is in a three-way race for the District 20 seat, which she nearly won two years ago in a close race with Brakey. She's running against Bruce Bickford, an Auburn Republican who served six terms in the House, and independent Dustin Ward, who currently serves on the New Gloucester Select Board.

