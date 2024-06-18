National Democrats spotlight seven Iowa legislative candidates

The Iowa Capitol on April 15, 2024. (Photo by Kathie Obradovich/Iowa Capital Dispatch)

Seven Democrats running for Iowa legislative seats were named “spotlight candidates” by a national party group Tuesday seeking to flip seats in the Republican-controlled state Legislature.

The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, the campaign arm of the Democratic Party focused on statehouse races, highlighted both newcomers and incumbent Democratic lawmakers as prioritized candidates ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

On the list are incumbents Rep. Josh Turek, D-Council Bluffs and Sen. Eric Giddens, D-Cedar Falls, as well as Democrat Aime Wichtendahl, who is running for House District 80, an open seat encompassing areas in Cedar Rapids and Hiawatha.

The DLCC also said the party plans to focus support on four candidates facing incumbent GOP lawmakers in the general election: Matt Blake, who will face Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale; Heather Sievers, who is running against Rep. Bill Gustoff, R-Des Moines; Tiara Mays-Sims, challenging Rep. Eddie Andrews, R-Johnston, and Nannette Griffin, facing Sen. Jeff Reichman, R-Montrose.

DLCC President Heather Williams said in a news release on the announcement that national Democrats are paying attention to these races as they could help take back some power at the Iowa Statehouse.

“These candidates represent some of the best opportunities to build Democratic power in Iowa amidst major GOP threats and we’re thrilled to uplift these bold candidates,” Williams said in a statement. “As the only committee setting the agenda for the national landscape of state legislatures, our long-term strategy to build Democratic power includes highlighting champions of fundamental freedoms in every corner of the country.”

Republicans have a trifecta of power at the Iowa Capitol. In the House, Republicans have a majority with 64 seats to Democrats’ 36, and a supermajority in the Senate with 34 seats to Democrats’ 16. Alongside GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds, all statewide elected offices are held by Republicans with one exception — Auditor Rob Sand, a Democrat.

Though Republicans have had major victories in Iowa elections during recent cycles, Democrats hope that issues like abortion and public K-12 education will help the minority party in the 2024 election. At the state Democratic convention, House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst said talking about GOP policies on Iowa’s Area Education Agencies and on abortion restrictions will help Democrats flip seats at the Statehouse.

In a statement on the DLCC’s announcement, Konfrst said that the Iowa Democratic candidates highlighted by the national party could help restore some balance in the Legislature.

“Iowans are tired of politics and want lawmakers to listen and do what’s best for them,” Konfrst said. “They’ve watched the Governor and GOP lawmakers here in Iowa focus on division and partisanship while ignoring the struggles they face everyday in real life. I’m so proud of the candidates who have stepped up this year to bring balance back to the Iowa Legislature and put people over politics.”

The Iowa candidates join a roster of Democratic state legislative candidates in DLCC “spotlight races” from states including Nebraska, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas. These specific races will be focused on as part of the national Democrats’ “Summer of States” initiative announced Monday — a $10 million investment — focused on flipping seats in state legislatures.

