National Day of Prayer recognized at Florida Capitol

A crowd of more than 150 gathered in front of Florida’s Historic Capitol to recognize the National Day of Prayer on Thursday.

The service began with a time of worship.

Russell Siemer, worship pastor at Transformation Church, led the crowd in songs of praise, including Graves into Gardens and How Great is Our God.

A crowd of more than 150 people gathered for a service that was held in front of Florida’s Historic Capitol recognizing National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

Pastor Pam Olsen, president of the Florida Prayer Network and executive director at Hilltop House of Prayer Tallahassee, welcomed everyone and gave brief remarks.

"We wrestle not against flesh and blood but against principalities and powers of the air," said Olsen. "That's what we're here for today is to pray."

There were about 175 National Day of Prayer events that took place in Florida on Thursday, according to Erik Dellenback, faith liaison to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who read a proclamation made by DeSantis earlier in the day.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: About 150 people gather for National Day of Prayer at Florida Capitol