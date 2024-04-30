National Day of Prayer will again be celebrated in Gainesville

The Guardian no longer accepts fliers as information for events that appear under “Churches.” The information must be typed out and sent via email to guardian@gainesville.com by noon Fridays for publication the following Thursday. Make sure all pertinent information is included, such as what kind of event, date, time, location, speakers, theme and cost, if any, and whom to contact for more information. Guardian@gainesville.com is also the email address for sending coverage requests. Sometimes due to space constraints all church announcements don’t make the print version of The Guardian, but they can be viewed online at www.gainesvilleguardian.com. For more information, call 352-337-0376.

GNV Bridge

GNV Bridge (formerly Gainesville Vineyard) will hold its next drive-thru Grocery Giveaway at 10 a.m. May 8 at the church campus in Lincoln Estates at 1100 SE 17th Drive at the site that formerly housed the Southeast Boys and Girls Club.

Also, the public is invited to Sunday morning worship service at 11 a.m. at the church. Lunch will be provided afterwards.

For more information, email mike@gainesvillevineyard.org.

Prayer breakfast

This year’s National Day of Prayer will again be recognized locally by the Alachua County Christian Pastors Association.

The ACCPA will host a prayer breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Thursday at Upper Room Ministries Church of God in Christ at 3575 NE 15th St.

Friday will be the deadline to make reservations. Tickets cost $15 for individuals. Tables for 8 cost $80 and $12 for individuals. Tickets can be purchased at accpa.us and click on the donation tab or at Givelify.

The keynote speaker will be Nona Jones, a preacher, artist, business executive, bestselling author and entrepreneur.

Church services

Walk of Life Deliverance Ministry will hold Sunday morning worship service at 11 a.m. and Bible study at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the church at 3809 E. University Ave.

The church is led by Pastors Eric and Virginia Middleton.

Church services

Gateway Christian Center Church is now holding in person services.

Sunday school is at 10 a.m., followed by Sunday morning worship service at 11:30 a.m. at the church at 5135 NW 21st St.

Church services

New Life Beginning Church Inc. at 908 SE 26th St. will host Noon Day Prayer at noon and Bible Study afterwards on Wednesdays.

Sunday School will begin at 10 a.m., followed by Sunday morning worship service at 11 am.

For more information, contact Pastor Louise Mitchell at 352-575-5051.

Worship service

New Fellowship Family Church invites the public to worship with them on Sundays at 11:30 a.m. during services held at Einstein School Building No. 2 at 5910 SW Archer Road.

The pastor is Elder Jackie Reynolds.

Due Season/Deep Fishing Ministry

Due Season is now rendering all of its regularly worship services in the sanctuary on Sundays at 11 a.m. and first and third Sundays at 6:30 a.m., and on Fridays at 7 p.m. for the Word Up service at 221 NE 39th Ave. in the Subway plaza.

The services will feature prayers for all manner of sickness, and our radio broadcast every Friday at 3 p.m. on PRAIZE 107.5 FM.

The holiday message will be the similarities between Christmas and Halloween.

For more information, call 352-514-1953 or 352-514-4332.

Greater Fort Clarke Baptist Church

Greater Fort Clarke Baptist Church has in-person/online worship service every Sunday at 11 a.m. under the leadership of Pastor Stacey Graham.

Face coverings are required, and parishioners can attend Sunday morning worship service, Sunday school and Bible study online.

For more information, please visit https://www.greaterfortclarkembc.com.

Service

PowerHouse Faith & Praise Church of God Sunday morning worship services will now be held at 10:30 a.m. at 512 NW Fourth Ave., under the leadership of the Rev. Dr. Samuel Solomon.

Bible study will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday and prayer services will be held at 7 p.m. on Fridays.

CDC Guidelines will be followed during all services.

For more information, call 352-554-6040.

Mount Olive PBC

Mount Olive Primitive Baptist has resumed in person church services.

Sunday school will begin at 9:45 a.m. and Sunday morning worship service will begin at 11 a.m. at the church at 510 NE 15th St.

The church is now under the leadership of Pastor Christopher Whitehead of Crawfordville. The church will follow CDC guidelines for wearing of masks and checking temperatures.

For more information, call 352-377-6973.

Walk by Faith

Walk By Faith Baptist Church invites the public to attend its Sunday morning worship services that are held weekly at 10:30 a.m. at the church at 11411 N. State Road 121 where Pastor Cornell Denson is the pastor.

Temperatures are checked at the door and social distancing is observed.

For more information, call 904-405-8774.

Unity

Unity of Gainesville's Earth Healing Meditation group meets from 3-4 p.m. on Wednesdays in person at 8801 NW 39th Ave. or on Zoom with like-minded people to hold sacred space for our planet and all living things.

Masks are required and chairs will be appropriately distanced. Everyone is welcome and the ​group plans to meet regularly. The Zoom login can be found at www.unitygainesville.org.

For more information, visit www.unitygainesville.org or call 352-373-1030. To have questions answered, email altheawwelcomesr@yahoo.com

Services

Unity of Gainesville is open for in-person Sunday worship services.

Morning worship services, as well as children's church (ages 2-13) and Youth of Unity (ages 13-18) services will be held at 11 a.m. at the church at 8801 NW 39th Ave.

Face coverings and social distancing are strongly recommended to honor everyone's health needs.

For more information and for links to attend services virtually via Zoom, Facebook or YouTube, visit www.unitygainesville.org or call 352-373-1030.

Service

Freshwind at Mount Zura Full Gospel Church conducts Sunday morning worship service at 9 a.m. every Sunday under the leadership of Pastor A.E. Lowery.

For more information, call 352.665.9741.

Free food

Upper Room Ministries will sponsor its Manna Market Big Food and Grocery Giveaway from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesdays at the UR Life Metroplex at 3575 NE 15th St.

For more information, call 352-264-0006.

Widows' Wings

If you know of any widows or widowers, please let them know the Widows' Wings Ministry at Upper Room Ministries' wants to serve them.

It does not matter what church you go to as we are called to serve all according to scripture from James 1:27, which states that "Pure religion and undefiled before God and the Father is this, to visit the fatherless and widows in their affliction, and to keep himself unspotted from the world.

The ministry will provide participants with a guardian angel to check on them, host bi-monthly "Love Nests" for them and pray for them regularly.

To enroll in this ministry, call 352-264-0006. For more information, visit Urwelcomehere.org.

Women's faith group

Gainesville Aglow Lighthouse would like those interested in furthering God's kingdom and becoming better disciples for Christ to join them for meetings held at 10:30 a.m. the second Saturday of the month.

The group is comprised of women who come together to pray, worship, lift each other up and further His kingdom with works.

For more information, call or text Pam at 352-213-0229, email whipamela@gmail.com or visit www.Aglow.org.

Landmark Holy Temple of God

Landmark Holy Temple of God Church's sanctuary is now open for services.

Sunday morning worship service is at 10 a.m. and Bible study is at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the church at 1220 NE 23rd Ave. Services can also be streamed on Facebook.

Face masks and social distancing are required. Temperatures will be checked upon entrance.

Compassionate Outreach Ministries

Sunday morning worship service is at 10 a.m. online at https://bit.ly/2GOxocH.

Wednesday Mid-week Corporate Prayer and Encouragement is at 7 p.m. online at https://bit.ly/3lPQkpZ.

DaySpring

DaySpring Baptist Church: Sunday morning worship at 10 a.m. via Facebook Live at facebook.com/DSMBC1914, and Bible study via Facebook Live at 6 p.m. Wednesday.The church is now open and you are welcome to worship with usfollowing CDC guidelines, wearing a mask and having your temperaturechecked. You can also enjoy services via Facebook at DayspringMissionary Baptist Church 1914.

For more information, call 352-380-0075.

Faith Church

Faith Baptist Church: Prerecorded broadcasts of morning worship services, at 9:15, 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. available on Facebook, YouTube and www.faithinfo.com

Gainesville COGBF

Gainesville Church of God by Faith: Bible study services at 7 p.m. Wednesdays via Facebook Live, as well as 10:30 a.m. worship services on Sundays.

Gateway Christian Center

Gateway Christian Center Inc: Recorded services available online at gatewayccinc.org/live.

Worship service

The Church of the Living God Pillar and Ground of the Truth morning worship services are held at 11 a.m. Sundays in the auditorium at A. Quinn Jones Center, 1108 NW Seventh Ave., under the leadership of Minister Carl J. Williams of Gainesville, pastor of the church.

For more information, call 352-278-7029.

Singers needed

The Inspirational Daughters of Joy are seeking strong background and lead singers who know how to harmonize and are able to travel.

If interested, please contact Minister Queen Hayes at 352-328-2189.

Food giveaway

Emanuel Baptist Church will host a food giveaway.

It will be held from 8:30-9:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the church at 1203 NE Eighth Ave.

For more information, call 352-377-0990.

Musician needed

Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 2505 NE Eighth Ave., is seeking a minister of music who will direct the organization and implementation of a comprehensive church music program.

The minister of music serves as a leader in Sunday worship services, mid-week service (Tuesday night), specials and funerals. This position will be responsible for scheduling weekly choir rehearsals, playing music of various genres (contemporary, traditional and hymns), using keyboard/piano and/or organ and introducing and teaching new songs on a regular basis. The position also creates and maintains flow of worship services with appropriate spiritual atmosphere and is responsible for planning and selecting music for all church services.

Experience: Three years or more of music ministry experience, and the ability to read music is preferred.

For more information, call 352-378-7322.

Bible study

Study and learn biblical principles and precepts at Bible-based Bible Study.

Sessions will be held from 7-8 p.m. Mondays at Bold & Beautiful Hair Salon at 407 SW Eighth Ave.

The sessions will be led by Minister Carl J. Williams of Gainesville, pastor of Church of the Living God Pillar and Ground of the Truth.

For more information, call 352-278-7029.

Upper Room

Upper Room Ministries will host its Midweek Motivation Bible Study.

Services will be held at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday at the church at 3575 NE 15th St.

Featured will be prayer, followed by Bible study.

For more information, call 352-264-0006 or visit urwelcomehere.org.

Bible teaching

Sure Word Fellowship hosts Sunday morning worship service at 11 a.m. and W.O.R.D. Study at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at the church at 1500 NW 143 St. in Gainesville.

Follow the ministry at @surewordfellowship on Facebook, and giving can be done at$SWF1500 via PayPal.Pastor Gloria Dennis is pastor of the church, and the church's mailing address is 1500 NW 143 St., Gainesville, Fla., 32606.

For more information, call 352-448-9825.

Pastoral anniversary

First Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 15th pastoral anniversary of Dr. Tyrone Blue and First Lady Cynthia Blue as leaders of the church.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 17 and Sept. 24 and at 4 p.m. Sept. 16 at the church at 1515 SE 15th St.

The guest speakers will be:

∙ Sunday: The Rev. Edwin Coffie, senior pastor of Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Palm Coast.∙ Sept. 16: The Rev. Dr. Kerwin Lee, senior pastor of Berean Christian Church in Stone Mountain, Georgia.∙ Sept. 17: The Rev. Adrian S. Taylor, senior pastor of Springhill Baptist Church.∙ Sept. 24: The Rev. Dr. Deonia Simmons, senior pastor of Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Friday was deadline to reserve seats for Nat'l Day of Prayer in G'ville