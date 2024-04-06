National D-Day Memorial invites veterans to commemoration honoring D-Day 80th anniversary

BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR)—The National D-Day Memorial is inviting D-Day and World War II veterans for an 80th anniversary of D-Day commemoration starting Wednesday, June 5.

D-Day and World War II veterans will be the guests of honor at a private luncheon on June 5 in Lynchburg and at the official public commemoration ceremony on Thursday, June 6 at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. The heroes of that day will join the National D-Day Memorial in recognizing the anniversary where their valor, fidelity, and sacrifice are honored every day.

Veterans and their plus ones will receive free tickets to the Friday and Saturday evening presentations of ‘When We Went In: The D-Day Memorial in Light and Sound,” which was created exclusively for the National D-Day Memorial.

Veterans interested in attending are asked to complete a veteran registration form. Registering allows the memorial’s staff to better plan to acknowledge heroes properly during the commemoration events.

On top of registering, the D-Day Memorial is asking for online photo submissions for an outdoor exhibit of the Normandy campaign veterans on display during the four-day anniversary commemoration. The photo submission deadline is Sunday, May 5.

For more information or to register, visit https://www.dday.org/80th/.

