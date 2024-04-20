National Crime Victims’ Rights Week kicks off in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and Victim Services Unit is set to host several events during National Crime Victim’s Rights Week (NCVRW).

All of the events are intended to raise awareness about the rights and needs of crime victims in the community.

Things gets underway with the National Crime Victims’ Rights Week Breakfast.

During the breakfast, community leaders, law enforcement officials, advocates and survivors will address the challenges faced by crime victims and discuss available support services.

The breakfast takes place at 8 a.m. on Monday, April 22 at the Hyatt Place Hampton, 1905 Coliseum Drive in Hampton.

Lighting the Way to Healing takes place on Wednesday, April 24. The event honors the courage and resilience of crime survivors and remembers those who have been impacted by crime. Candles will be provided by organizers. This event takes place at 6 p.m. at Honor Park, 22 Lincoln Street in Hampton.

NCVRW wraps up with “Surviving the Edge,” a theatrical performance that explores the journey of crimes survivors during the aftermath. The performance takes place on Thursday, April 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Hampton.

All of the events are free and open to the public, however registration is required. To learn more about National Crime Victims’ Rights Week and the events hosted by the Hampton

Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and Victim Services Unit click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.