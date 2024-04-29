A national community violence intervention coalition will bring its resources to Milwaukee

Memorial where someone was shot and killed in Milwaukee.

A national community violence intervention coalition will bring its resources and up to $500,000 in funding to Milwaukee.

The Coalition to Advance Public Safety (CAPS) is a Black-led collaborative effort focused on reducing near-term violence over the next five years by 10% to 20% across 12 cities "at the center of America's battle against gun violence," a news release from the group released last week states.

CAPS launched last year in Baltimore, Baton Rouge, Indianapolis and Newark. These cities have seen a decline in gun violence in 2023, according to CAPS. This year, CAPS will launch in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Oakland and Milwaukee.

In Milwaukee, the homicide rate decreased in all seven police districts in 2023. And Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said in April that homicides are down in the first quarter of 2024 compared to that same time in 2023.

“Across the board, Milwaukee is heading in the right direction … but now is certainly no time to relax," Johnson said at the news conference.

CAPS said Milwaukee will receive an on-the-ground assessment, technical assistance, coordination, a narrative change and funding support.

The group recently met with mayors, policymakers and national community violence intervention leaders at the 10th Annual African American Mayors Association Conference in Atlanta.

CAPS is led by the following organizations — Cities United, Community Based Public Safety Collective, the Health Alliance for Violence Intervention, and the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform.

“Gun violence continues to ravage Black and Brown communities across the country, and more than ever before, cities are leaning on CVI (community violence intervention) to end this public health crisis," the four prominent Black-led groups said in a joint statement.

“We have seen a substantial decrease in gun homicides across the country, and CAPS is leveraging this momentum to support CVI organizations as they continue developing infrastructure, processes, and strategies to deliver high-quality programs to communities most impacted by violence.”

CAPS will begin to review a city's existing community violence intervention ecosystem, including its government investments, provider infrastructure and cost of gun violence. The group will identify existing strengths, diagnose gaps and create a city-specific work plan.

CAPS will provide technical assistance, including training and coaching to government agencies by emphasizing data use. And CAPS' CVI Ecosystem website for Milwaukee will be developed. Lastly, a number of community organizations will receive funding to help support efforts, CAPS said.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: National community violence intervention coalition coming to Milwaukee