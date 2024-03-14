National City considers ban on homeless encampments

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — National City Mayor Ron Morrison says the city is considering a homeless encampment ban similar to the one San Diego implemented.

However, the conversation is quickly heating up, with the city voicing their concerns and advocates voicing another.

“This is a deal of mixing compassion with reality,” Morrison said.

A possible ban on homeless encampments is about offering help to people living on the street, such as plans for Rescue Mission to open a 30-day shelter with 167 beds by the end of May, according to Morrison.

“We’re allowing people to have every excuse under the sun,” Morrison said. “But until you say ‘hey, either you get help or you leave,’ most are not going to do anything.”

When asked if he sees this as shifting the problem around, Morrison answered, “To somewhat there is, but we are providing solutions.”

This latest proposal comes on the heels of the city of San Diego enacting its encampment bans. Morrison said when that happened, they felt the load.

“We end up with all the negatives, and at the same time, it’s very much a downplay on our community,” Morrison said.

“I’m in shock, where are these people going to go,” said John Brady, the executive director of Lived Experience Advisers.

Alaska Airlines passenger arrested after disturbance on San Diego outbound flight

Brady lived on the streets six years ago.

“I don’t see any positive outcome,” he said. “We don’t have enough of anything to resolve this issue. But more importantly, we just don’t have the housing.”

Brady now heads Lived Experienced Advisers, an advocacy group pushing for solutions for people experiencing homelessness.

Brady said if there is an encampment ban, “I guarantee you, we are going to see more people dying as a result.”

Brady said trying to force everyone off the streets into services is a last-ditch effort from the government.

“Politicians that are desperate to say they are doing something. That’s all it is because it accomplishes nothing,” Brady said. “Anything that any politician says that doesn’t say housing as a solution is a distraction.”

“We are more than glad to take care of our share of homelessness…can we take care of everyone else’s? No. And that is what has to be stated at some point,” Harrison said.

Councilmember Jose Rodriguez said in email to FOX 5/KUSI, although he has not seen any language for a ban, “I do believe that homeless people need homes and residents deserve to feel safe. I hope that whatever language is presented is in that collaborative spirit; to truly address the very serious issue of homelessness.”

Morrison said he has asked the city attorney to start drafting an encampment ban ordinance. The draft could be presented as early as their next April meeting.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.