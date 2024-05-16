National BBQ Day: See if your favorite barbecue spot made it on Yelp's top 100 list
What are you eating today? It should be barbecue.
Yelp released a list of the top 100 Barbecue Spots in 2024 in the United States. Reviewers got the opportunity to weigh in on their favorite barbecue spots and from the list, California, Texas and Florida are battling it out for the best place for mouthwatering barbecue in their state.
To make it on the list, the restaurant must have a certain amount of reviews and engagement with keywords like "barbecue" listed in the review. In addition, the restaurant must pass a health review in order to make the cut, Yelp said on its website.
Here's the list of the top 100 barbecue spots across the United States.
Alabama
85. Meat Boss – Cottage Hill, Mobile, Alabama
Arizona
3. Eric’s Family Barbecue, Avondale, Arizona
20. Little Miss BBQ – Sunnyslope, Phoenix, Arizona
37. Caldwell County BBQ, Gilbert, Arizona
54. Smokey Mo, Tucson, Arizona
64. Holy Smokin’ Butts BBQ, Tucson, Arizona
71. Word Of Mouth Grill, Tempe, Arizona
80. Colt Grill, Sedona, Arizona
Arkansas
Wright’s Barbecue, Johnson, Arkansas
California
17. Calhoun’s Texas Barbeque, Murrieta, California
18. Badlands BBQ, Norco, California
19. Buckboard’s Barbecue & Brew, El Cajon, California
21. Heritage Barbecue, San Juan Capistrano, California
25. PorkChop & Bubba’s BBQ, Bakersfield, California
33. Capelo’s Barbecue, Redwood City, California
39. Hog Wild Bar-B-Que, Placerville, California
41. Spirit of Texas BBQ, San Bernardino, California
50. Coop’s West Texas BBQ, Lemon Grove, California
60. Smokehouse 41, Oakhurst, California
62. The Swingin’ Door Texas BBQ, North Hollywood, California
Colorado
29. Post Oak Barbecue, Denver, Colorado
87. Georgia Boys BBQ – Longmont, Longmont, Colorado
88. GQue Championship BBQ – Westminster, Westminster, Colorado
Connecticut
59.The Pig Rig BBQ, Wallingford, Connecticut
District of Columbia
72. Federalist Pig, Washington, District of Columbia
Florida
9. Hot Spot Barbecue, Pensacola, Florida
42. Woodpeckers Backyard BBQ, St. Augustine, Florida
48. Al’s Finger Licking Good Bar-B-Que, Tampa, Florida
73.Artman Country Smokehouse, Summerfield, Florida
75. Hate Mondays Tavern, Miami, Florida
76. Crydermans Barbecue, Cocoa, Florida
82. Captain’s BBQ, Palm Coast, Florida
86. Texas Best Barbecue, Englewood, Florida
Georgia
44. Moonie’s Texas Barbecue, Flowery Branch, Georgia
52. Jim’s Smokin’ Que, Blairsville, Georgia
63. Southern Soul Barbeque, St. Simons Island, Georgia
67. Wiley’s Championship BBQ, Savannah, Georgia
Hawaii
66. Sunset Texas Barbecue, Honolulu, Hawaii
89. The Fish and The Hog, Kamuela, Hawaii
93.Easy ’Que, Kailua, Oahu, Hawaii
Illinois
27. BEAST Craft BBQ, Belleville, Illinois
40. Smoque BBQ, Chicago, Illinois
94. Black Dog Smoke & Ale House, Urbana, Illinois
97. Big Ed’s BBQ, Waukegan, Illinois
Indiana
57. Big Hoffa’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que, Westfield, Indiana
Iowa
99. Smokey D’s BBQ, Des Moines, Iowa
Kansas
6. Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que, Kansas City, Kansas
95. Slap’s BBQ, Kansas City, Kansas
Kentucky
68. Harmon’s Barbecue, Fort Mitchell, Kentucky
Maryland
90. 2Fifty Texas BBQ, Riverdale Park, Maryland
Massachusetts
43. B.T.’s Smokehouse, Sturbridge, Massachusetts
Missouri
12. City Butcher and Barbecue, Springfield, Missouri
13. Bogart’s Smokehouse, Saint Louis, Missouri
15. Q39 Midtown, Kansas City, Missouri
28. Pappy’s Smokehouse, Saint Louis, Missouri
35. Scott’s Kitchen and Catering at Hangar 29, Kansas City, Missouri
38. Gettin’ Basted, Branson, Missouri
98. Char Bar – Westport, Kansas City, Missouri
Montana
8. Firehole Bar-B-Que, West Yellowstone, Montana
Nevada
5. Fox Smokehouse BBQ, Boulder City, Nevada
11. 888 Japanese BBQ, Las Vegas, Nevada
30. Brothers Barbecue, Reno, Nevada
46. Rollin Smoke Barbeque, Las Vegas, Nevada
New Mexico
22. Mad Jack’s Mountaintop Barbecue, Cloudcroft, New Mexico
24. Watson’s BBQ, Tucumcari, New Mexico
New York
96. Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, Rochester, New York
North Carolina
7. Haywood Smokehouse, Waynesville, North Carolina
32. Midwood Smokehouse, Charlotte, North Carolina
34.Prime Barbecue, Knightdale, North Carolina
61. The Smoke Pit, Concord, North Carolina
78. Smokehouse at Steve’s, Graham, North Carolina
92. 12 Bones Smokehouse – River, Asheville, North Carolina
Oregon
31. Matt’s BBQ, Portland, Oregon
Pennsylvania
23. Federal Hill Smokehouse, Erie, Pennsylvania
45.Jesse’s Barbecue & Local Market, Souderton, Pennsylvania
77. Sweet Lucy’s Smokehouse, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
South Carolina
51. Swig & Swine, Charleston, South Carolina
69. The Smokin’ Pig, Pendleton, South Carolina
81. The Dixie Pig Rock Hill, Rock Hill, South Carolina
91. Smoky Dreams Barbecue and Catering, Greenville, South Carolina
Tennessee
10. Delauder’s BBQ, Gatlinburg, Tennessee
56. Peg Leg Porker, Nashville, Tennessee
100. Elwood’s Shack, Memphis, Tennessee
Texas
2. CorkScrew BBQ, Spring, Texas
4. Tyler’s Barbeque, Amarillo, Texas
14. Miller’s Smokehouse, Belton, Texas
16. Tender Smokehouse, Celina, Texas
26. Hurtado Barbecue, Arlington, Texas
49.Brown’s Bar-B-Que, Austin, Texas
55.Micklethwait Craft Meats, Austin, Texas
65. Goldee’s BBQ, Fort Worth, Texas
70. Helberg Barbecue, Waco, Texas
74. Desert Oak Barbecue, El Paso, Texas
83. Smoke’N Ash BBQ, Arlington, Texas
84. The Patriotic Pig, North Richland Hills, Texas
Utah
36. i.d.k. BBQ, Tropic, Utah
Virginia
58. Sō Korean Barbeque, Centreville, Virginia
79. Smoking Kow BBQ – Alexandria, Alexandria, Virginia
Washington
53. Wood Shop BBQ, Seattle, Washington
Wisconsin
47.Double B’s BBQ, West Allis, Wisconsin
Ahjané Forbes is a reporter on the National Trending Team at USA TODAY. Ahjané covers breaking news, car recalls, crime, health, lottery and public policy stories. Email her at aforbes@gannett.com. Follow her on Instagram, Threads and X (Twitter).
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Best barbecue restaurants for National BBQ Day 2024: Yelp's top 100