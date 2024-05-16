National BBQ Day: See if your favorite barbecue spot made it on Yelp's top 100 list

What are you eating today? It should be barbecue.

Yelp released a list of the top 100 Barbecue Spots in 2024 in the United States. Reviewers got the opportunity to weigh in on their favorite barbecue spots and from the list, California, Texas and Florida are battling it out for the best place for mouthwatering barbecue in their state.

To make it on the list, the restaurant must have a certain amount of reviews and engagement with keywords like "barbecue" listed in the review. In addition, the restaurant must pass a health review in order to make the cut, Yelp said on its website.

Here's the list of the top 100 barbecue spots across the United States.

Today is also National Mimosa Day: How to celebrate the cocktail that's often the star of brunch

Top 100 barbecue spots in the United States

Alabama

85. Meat Boss – Cottage Hill, Mobile, Alabama

Arizona

3. Eric’s Family Barbecue, Avondale, Arizona

20. Little Miss BBQ – Sunnyslope, Phoenix, Arizona

37. Caldwell County BBQ, Gilbert, Arizona

54. Smokey Mo, Tucson, Arizona

64. Holy Smokin’ Butts BBQ, Tucson, Arizona

71. Word Of Mouth Grill, Tempe, Arizona

80. Colt Grill, Sedona, Arizona

Arkansas

California

17. Calhoun’s Texas Barbeque, Murrieta, California

18. Badlands BBQ, Norco, California

19. Buckboard’s Barbecue & Brew, El Cajon, California

21. Heritage Barbecue, San Juan Capistrano, California

25. PorkChop & Bubba’s BBQ, Bakersfield, California

33. Capelo’s Barbecue, Redwood City, California

39. Hog Wild Bar-B-Que, Placerville, California

41. Spirit of Texas BBQ, San Bernardino, California

50. Coop’s West Texas BBQ, Lemon Grove, California

60. Smokehouse 41, Oakhurst, California

62. The Swingin’ Door Texas BBQ, North Hollywood, California

Colorado

29. Post Oak Barbecue, Denver, Colorado

87. Georgia Boys BBQ – Longmont, Longmont, Colorado

88. GQue Championship BBQ – Westminster, Westminster, Colorado

Connecticut

59.The Pig Rig BBQ, Wallingford, Connecticut

District of Columbia

72. Federalist Pig, Washington, District of Columbia

Florida

9. Hot Spot Barbecue, Pensacola, Florida

42. Woodpeckers Backyard BBQ, St. Augustine, Florida

48. Al’s Finger Licking Good Bar-B-Que, Tampa, Florida

73.Artman Country Smokehouse, Summerfield, Florida

75. Hate Mondays Tavern, Miami, Florida

76. Crydermans Barbecue, Cocoa, Florida

82. Captain’s BBQ, Palm Coast, Florida

86. Texas Best Barbecue, Englewood, Florida

Georgia

44. Moonie’s Texas Barbecue, Flowery Branch, Georgia

52. Jim’s Smokin’ Que, Blairsville, Georgia

63. Southern Soul Barbeque, St. Simons Island, Georgia

67. Wiley’s Championship BBQ, Savannah, Georgia

Hawaii

66. Sunset Texas Barbecue, Honolulu, Hawaii

89. The Fish and The Hog, Kamuela, Hawaii

93.Easy ’Que, Kailua, Oahu, Hawaii

Illinois

27. BEAST Craft BBQ, Belleville, Illinois

40. Smoque BBQ, Chicago, Illinois

94. Black Dog Smoke & Ale House, Urbana, Illinois

97. Big Ed’s BBQ, Waukegan, Illinois

Indiana

57. Big Hoffa’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que, Westfield, Indiana

Iowa

99. Smokey D’s BBQ, Des Moines, Iowa

Kansas

6. Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que, Kansas City, Kansas

95. Slap’s BBQ, Kansas City, Kansas

Kentucky

68. Harmon’s Barbecue, Fort Mitchell, Kentucky

Maryland

90. 2Fifty Texas BBQ, Riverdale Park, Maryland

Massachusetts

43. B.T.’s Smokehouse, Sturbridge, Massachusetts

Missouri

12. City Butcher and Barbecue, Springfield, Missouri

13. Bogart’s Smokehouse, Saint Louis, Missouri

15. Q39 Midtown, Kansas City, Missouri

28. Pappy’s Smokehouse, Saint Louis, Missouri

35. Scott’s Kitchen and Catering at Hangar 29, Kansas City, Missouri

38. Gettin’ Basted, Branson, Missouri

98. Char Bar – Westport, Kansas City, Missouri

Montana

8. Firehole Bar-B-Que, West Yellowstone, Montana

Nevada

5. Fox Smokehouse BBQ, Boulder City, Nevada

11. 888 Japanese BBQ, Las Vegas, Nevada

30. Brothers Barbecue, Reno, Nevada

46. Rollin Smoke Barbeque, Las Vegas, Nevada

New Mexico

22. Mad Jack’s Mountaintop Barbecue, Cloudcroft, New Mexico

24. Watson’s BBQ, Tucumcari, New Mexico

New York

96. Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, Rochester, New York

North Carolina

7. Haywood Smokehouse, Waynesville, North Carolina

32. Midwood Smokehouse, Charlotte, North Carolina

34.Prime Barbecue, Knightdale, North Carolina

61. The Smoke Pit, Concord, North Carolina

78. Smokehouse at Steve’s, Graham, North Carolina

92. 12 Bones Smokehouse – River, Asheville, North Carolina

Oregon

31. Matt’s BBQ, Portland, Oregon

Pennsylvania

23. Federal Hill Smokehouse, Erie, Pennsylvania

45.Jesse’s Barbecue & Local Market, Souderton, Pennsylvania

77. Sweet Lucy’s Smokehouse, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

South Carolina

51. Swig & Swine, Charleston, South Carolina

69. The Smokin’ Pig, Pendleton, South Carolina

81. The Dixie Pig Rock Hill, Rock Hill, South Carolina

91. Smoky Dreams Barbecue and Catering, Greenville, South Carolina

Tennessee

10. Delauder’s BBQ, Gatlinburg, Tennessee

56. Peg Leg Porker, Nashville, Tennessee

100. Elwood’s Shack, Memphis, Tennessee

Texas

2. CorkScrew BBQ, Spring, Texas

4. Tyler’s Barbeque, Amarillo, Texas

14. Miller’s Smokehouse, Belton, Texas

16. Tender Smokehouse, Celina, Texas

26. Hurtado Barbecue, Arlington, Texas

49.Brown’s Bar-B-Que, Austin, Texas

55.Micklethwait Craft Meats, Austin, Texas

65. Goldee’s BBQ, Fort Worth, Texas

70. Helberg Barbecue, Waco, Texas

74. Desert Oak Barbecue, El Paso, Texas

83. Smoke’N Ash BBQ, Arlington, Texas

84. The Patriotic Pig, North Richland Hills, Texas

Utah

36. i.d.k. BBQ, Tropic, Utah

Virginia

58. Sō Korean Barbeque, Centreville, Virginia

79. Smoking Kow BBQ – Alexandria, Alexandria, Virginia

Washington

53. Wood Shop BBQ, Seattle, Washington

Wisconsin

47.Double B’s BBQ, West Allis, Wisconsin

Ahjané Forbes is a reporter on the National Trending Team at USA TODAY. Ahjané covers breaking news, car recalls, crime, health, lottery and public policy stories. Email her at aforbes@gannett.com . Follow her on Instagram, Threads and X (Twitter).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Best barbecue restaurants for National BBQ Day 2024: Yelp's top 100