For national anti-violence advocate, teen's death in shooting at The Banks is personal

For Jackie Jackson, the topic of gun violence is personal.

He's a pastor whose work involves consoling and guiding gun violence survivors and families who lose loved ones to gun violence. He works for an organization that advocates for gun safety in towns across the United States. And his family is deeply afflicted by it.

He is also the grandfather of Jackie Jackson III, a 16-year-old who died in a shooting at The Banks early Saturday morning.

His son – and Jackson III's father ‒ was wounded by gunshots in 2007 and again in December of last year, Pastor Jackson said.

And Jackson has personal experience, as he was also shot at a young age.

"I was shot at 10 years old. Myself and a friend," he recalled. "We chased him into an entrance way. He turned around with a .32, fired a shot, and one bullet shot both of us. So that started my descent or whatever you want to call it – into gun violence."

'Just a kid trying to figure it out'

Jackie Jackson III, like many teenagers, was aloof and searching for his place in the world, his grandfather said.

"He's funny. He's a silly kid – big smile, loved to laugh. But a teenager," he said. "Sixteen years old, they're not trying to be around, you know."

His grandson had a daughter who is nearly 1 year old, according to Jackson. He was growing into the responsibilities of adulthood while still harboring the naivety and attitude natural for a teenager.

"There's times that you probably act more like a kid, there's times you try to act like an adult. And that's what he was. He was a kid, a young teenager, trying to walk into adulthood," Jackson said.

Jackie Jackson III would have turned 17 next month.

Jackson was in bed when he learned of his grandson's death

The pastor had just laid down for bed around 2 a.m. Shortly after, his phone rang.

He keeps his phone on "do not disturb" when it's late but has his settings designed to allow certain contacts to reach him at night, he said. The call he received that night was from Jackie Jackson III's mother.

"I answered and she was screaming."

Being a point of contact after a shooting is nothing new for Jackson. He reacts with a pragmatic and composed demeanor, often without taking a beat to mourn, he said. Once he understood the situation, his attention shifted to taking care of his family.

Jackson is a pastor at Come As You Are Reach-Out Ministry. And he works at Everytown For Gun Safety as a program manager, so he's familiar with the trauma gun violence can leave behind.

"The first thing for me is to take care of folks, and I've done this work over a decade, and so it's like muscle memory," he said. "Once it hits me and it's kind of like 'oh my God,' my next move, my next thought is what needs to happen for my family."

'God has anointed me to do this work'

Over years of experience, Jackson has developed the skills and self-possession needed to help gun violence survivors and victims' families after an incident, but he also feels as though he was called to do this by something greater.

"I'm not some magical or powerful person, but God has anointed me to do this work," Jackson said.

Even with familial ties to the victim, as with his grandson's death, he maintained a calm approach.

"There's something that he's placed in me that will allow me to detach from me personally and start dealing with the situation at hand," he added.

Much of his work as a pastor revolves around gun violence. People look to him as a voice of reason and support as they work through the grieving and trauma, he said, which takes its toll.

"They will talk with me sometimes when they won't talk to other people. You know, it's an honor, and it's almost like an anvil being dropped on your head as well."

What's next for the family

A GoFundMe has been organized to raise money for a funeral service. The family is trying to raise $7,500 to cover those costs.

The family is choosing to keep the funeral date and location private for now, according to Jackson.

His message to the culprit

Jackson encourages people with information about the shooting to reach out to police.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Cincinnati police at 513-352-3542.

To the shooter, his message is simple: "Go turn yourself in."

"If they can't figure out how to care about someone else's family, think about your mom, your dad, your brothers and sisters and just turn yourself in.he said. It's serious."

