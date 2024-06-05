Natick ninth graders have state's winning script to warn against distracted driving

NATICK — Two Natick High School ninth graders have produced a public service announcement on distracted driving that will appear on television after winning a contest sponsored by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and MAPFRE Insurance.

Morgan Bienstock and Carly Golden were recognized Tuesday for a commercial they produced that was selected as the winner of the Fundacion MAPFRE "Look Both Ways" contest — an annual event in which Massachusetts high school students create PSAs about safe driving.

The winner(s) get a chance to work with a professional advertising agency to produce their commercial, and their school collects $3,000 for driver education classes.

Natick High students Morgan Bienstock, left, and Carly Golden, center, submitted a video for a public service announcement on distracted driving that won first prize in the Fundacion MAPFRE "Look Both Ways," sponsored by the insurance company and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. The submission will be made into a professional commercial. At right is their TV broadcasting teacher, Lynne Tartaglia-Ricciotti.

Bienstock and Golden wrote the script, which was voted best by their peers in Lynne Tartaglia-Ricciotti's TV Broadcasting I class. The script was then entered in the state contest, where it was chosen ahead of dozens of other entrants to be produced into a commercial.

PSA depicts speeding driver and an inattentive pedestrian

The PSA begins with a teen driver speeding in a Jeep in front of Natick High School, approaching a pedestrian who is crossing the street while looking at a cellphone. As they're about to collide, the video cuts to two young children playing. The first child, while holding a doll that looks similar to the distracted pedestrian, tells the second child, who is playing with a toy Jeep, to slow down.

The truck-playing child then points out they wouldn't have to slow down if the pedestrian was paying attention and not preoccupied with her phone. Both children then agree to be more careful.

The video then cuts back to the scene outside Natick High, showing the Jeep stopping to allow the now-attentive pedestrian to cross the street. A narration then tells the audience: "Don't play around. Look both ways."

"Our teacher, Ms. T (Tartaglia-Ricciotti), she made the assignment for us on how to work on writing PSA scripts, and we figured we would submit to the contest," Bienstalk said in an interview. "There was always the idea that we wanted it to involve imagination, but it kind of evolved into different things until we got our final project."

"We knew that we wanted it to be simple, but we wanted to work in a car, obviously, and kids, so we put it all together," Golden added. "I thought the commercial was really cool. I didn't think we would win, so I never really imagined what it would be like once it became a real commercial."

Distracted driving is the No. 1 killer of high-school aged people

Bienstock and Golden received an award from the MassDOT and MAPFRE for placing first in the contest. Andrea Zemaitis, senior vice president of business and clients for Webster-based MAPFRE, spoke with students on Tuesday.

"Driving comes with a very important responsibility, and potentially a very dangerous one," Zemaitis said. "We do this program because we want to have teens talking to other teens in their language, because of the importance of being aware of distracted driving on the roads. Year after year, the increases in deaths from distracted driving, nothing can get more serious. Distracted driving is the largest cause of death for people ages 16-20 — it's a horrible statistic that we must change."

Colleen Ogilvie, registrar of motor vehicles for MassDOT, told teens about the power and freedom of driving. She described how memories are created when teens first start driving, but those memories come with a responsibility to be safe for yourself and others.

"We all want to have more memories — not just teen drivers, but everyone — and that is why we need to be aware of how important distracted driving is," Ogilvie said.

Tartaglia-Ricciotti said this was the first year Natick students entered the contest, and that Bienstock and Golden did a great job creating a simple and effective story.

"We were working on storyboarding, so this fit in perfectly with the curriculum," Tartaglia-Riccioti said. "I loved the idea they had for the script."

She added that part of the assignment was that students needed to explain to their classmates what their PSA would be like.

"And when they did that, they realized they (Bienstock and Golden) had to rework the script because kids were not understanding it at first," Tartaglia-Ricciotti said. "We tested it, and the class voted it as the best concept and that was when we submitted it. It was a really unique, great idea, and what people need to understand is you have to work to get that great idea across, and they did a great job with that."

Bienstock and Golden, who are taking TV Broadcasting I as an elective, said they look forward to pursuing the field further at Natick High, given their early success.

"I definitely want to keep trying this, because it's worked out so well just taking it for this first year," Bienstock said.

"I didn't know I was that good at it," Golden added.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Natick students create professional commercial on distracted driving