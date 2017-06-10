Nathan Fillion Cast In ‘A Series Of Unfortunate Events’ Season 2

“Castle” alum Nathan Fillion has just been cast in Netflix’s “A Series of Unfortunate Events” Season 2.

According to TV Line, Fillion’s role is still being kept under wraps, but he could either be a friend or a foe in the hit series. The Wrap speculated that the actor will play the brother of Lemony Snicket (Patrick Warburton). Unfortunately, Netflix and Fillion haven’t confirmed or denied the reports.

“Veep” star Tony Hale is also one of the several additions to the series. According to Variety, Hale and Fillion will be joined by Sara Rue, Lucy Punch and Roger Bart, who are all on board for Netflix’s adaptation of author Daniel Hadler’s 13-book series.

“A Series of Unfortunate Events” streamed on Netflix on Jan. 13 with eight episodes. Two months later, the Neil Patrick Harris-starrer was picked up for a second season. Weeks after the announcement, Netflix revealed that “A Series of Unfortunate Events” has also been renewed for Season 3.

Warburton’s character seemingly penned a letter addressed to the viewers of “A Series of Unfortunate Events” sharing the renewal news. “It has come to my attention that, despite the repeated warnings, you have viewed the Netflix adaptation of my distressing work, collectively known as ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events.’ To my horror, Netflix has been encouraged by this, and funneled their ill-gotten gains toward a second season of this unhappy and unnerving series,” he wrote.

The series follows the lives of siblings Violet (Malina Weissman), Klaus (Louis Hynes) and Sunny (Presley Smith) Baudelaire, who lost their parents in a mysterious fire. The three young characters grew up with their guardian, Count Olaf (Harris). The story is narrated by Warburton’s character, and other characters include Mr. Poe (K. Todd Freeman), Justice Strauss (Joan Cusack) and Uncle Monty (Aasif Mandvi).

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Fillion will be working with Netflix. The actor, who led ABC’s “Castle” for eight seasons, previously appeared in “Santa Clarita Diet” alongside Drew Barrymore. Fillion also had a recurring guest appearance in “Modern Family” Season 8 as Haley’s (Sarah Hyland) boyfriend, Rainer Shine.

