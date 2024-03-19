Nate's Honor Animal Rescue cares for dogs rescued from hoarding situation

WFTS-Tampa

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office said nearly 200 dogs have been rescued from a hoarding situation in Putnam County. Those dogs have been placed at various shelters or rescues across the state, including Nate's Honor Animal Rescue in Bradenton. Karissa Mayer, a veterinary technician at Nate's Honor Animal Rescue, said the shelter is caring for more than 50 dogs rescued from the hoarding situation.