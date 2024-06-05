Nate Monroe: Vetoing toxic ethics bill would be good politics and good policy for DeSantis

Governor Ron DeSantis addresses the audience ahead of his bill signing at Cornerstone Classical Academy Monday morning. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was at the Cornerstone Classical Academy in Jacksonville, FL Monday, March 25, 2024, along with local and state leaders to sign into law Florida House Bill 3 which bans Floridians younger than 16 from "addictive" social media platforms but with exceptions for those who are 14 or 15 and get parental permission.

COMMENTARY | A noxious, far-reaching bill that would effectively legalize unethical behavior by Florida's elected officials — by making it virtually impossible for state or local ethics commissions to investigate allegations of misconduct — has for months been stuck in limbo, awaiting Gov. Ron DeSantis' signature or veto.

It's a curious situation for the closely watched legislation, which a host of good-government groups have publicly asked DeSantis to kill. Among the bill's victims would be the Jacksonville Ethics Commission, which, like some of its counterparts in South Florida, would be rendered almost powerless to police ethical misconduct were DeSantis to green-light the legislation.

And for once, there may be a confluence of reasons to hope: DeSantis' notorious lack of concern about kneecapping legislative leaders combined with the plain fact that the bill is bad public policy. It happens, in other words, to be both good policy and good politics to veto the legislation: DeSantis can cast himself as a good-government advocate by simply preserving the status quo — and that status quo is hardly a world in which all or even most bad actors in Florida government are held accountable for unethical behavior.

State Sen. Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills, the main proponent of the legislation's worst components, has blown off concerns expressed by ethics experts across Florida by noting he simply intended to create a "consistent standard statewide" for investigating misconduct. That sounds harmless on its own. But Burgess decided to apply a weaker consistent standard instead of a stronger one, watering down the system.

The state ethics commission is already widely considered hapless: Unlike its local counterparts in Jacksonville and in other cities, the state commission can't initiate its own investigations, and it can't use anonymous complaints as a basis to begin them, either. This inability to proactively police misconduct has been described as the state commission's greatest weakness. Instead of fixing this problem, Burgess' legislation would force local commissions to become more like the weaker state commission — importing this dysfunction into local communities. If Burgess wasn't aiming to weaken Florida's already beleaguered ethical standards, why did he choose the crummier standard to apply?

And Burgess' bill goes further. It would also require a valid complaint to be signed, sworn under oath and "based upon personal knowledge or information other than hearsay" before any ethics commission in Florida could begin an investigation. This "personal knowledge" requirement could render commissions virtually powerless to do anything about even brazen wrongdoing. Earlier this year, during the brief debate about Burgess' changes, one ethics official told me, "people don't commit ethics violations and then invite someone in to witness them."

"Personal knowledge" could also eliminate even public sources of information like campaign finance reports and audits as tools investigators could rely on to form a basis for an investigation. And an ethics official could read about an ethical lapse in the newspaper or watch a report on the nightly news and still be powerless to do anything — because merely knowing about a problem isn't possessing "personal knowledge" of it.

DeSantis has been here before: In 2022, he vetoed a bill that had been Florida Power & Light's greatest priority, a rare slap in the face to one of Florida's most powerful corporate and political players. FPL wanted to make it less affordable for homeowners to install rooftop solar panels, and DeSantis' particular strain of populism led him to recognize that wildly unpopular legislation was both bad policy and bad politics.

There is no upside for DeSantis is defanging the state's ethics regime. Even in status quo, the put-upon state ethics commission certainly poses no realistic threat to the most powerful Florida governor in decades. Blame those disingenuous legislators for dreaming up another con job. They deserve it.

Nate Monroe is a metro columnist whose work regularly appears every Thursday and Sunday. Follow him on Twitter @NateMonroeTU.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Nate Monroe: Vetoing toxic ethics bill would be good politics and good policy for DeSantis