Nate Monroe: Verdict brings closure to JEA mess left in ex-CEO Aaron Zahn's wake

COMMENTARY | The corruption trial of JEA's former executives, which was historic in this town by any measure — the size of the attempted raid on the public treasury, the number of juries, the length, its long shadow on city politics — was ex-CEO Aaron Zahn's big chance, the platform upon which he could finally show all of us haters, all of us doubters, all of us dummies, how wrong we were and how courageous, how forward-thinking, how smart he, of Yale, was lo these many years.

Instead, Zahn's defense was marked by the very mendacity and bad faith that defined his brief but catastrophic tenure as the chief executive of Jacksonville's city-owned electric, water and sewer utility. His defense was a collection of crackpot conspiracy theories and too-cute-by-half obfuscations.

He implored jurors to believe petty lies, harkening directly back to Zahn's days as JEA's CEO, when his communications team worked overtime to describe privatization as anything other than "privatization." It was "recapitalization" or "scenario planning" or whatever other hogwash someone could find in a business-school textbook. At trial, he wanted jurors to believe the words "final approval" meant "preliminary approval." He wanted them to believe issuing an invitation for bidders to negotiate purchasing JEA and then negotiating with those bidders was something less than an active effort to sell JEA. He was merely "exploring" it.

Zahn wanted them to believe he fought tooth and nail — for nearly the entirety of his year and a half as CEO — for the implementation of a bonus plan that would have paid out little to no money. He actually paid an "expert" accountant north of $180,000 to make this argument. The truth, the jury found, was that he intended on pilfering tens of millions of dollars for his own personal benefit by disguising that long-term incentive plan as one that only appeared, on paper, to pay out very little money.

Zahn's defense attorney called the men and women of the Jacksonville City Council Auditor's Office — hardworking, universally lauded public servants — part of a "deep state" that was out to get him. His attorney actually said that. Zahn's team floated vague accusations of corruption within State Attorney Melissa Nelson's office, implying there was something untoward in her decision to open an investigation into his disastrous effort to privatize JEA as public outrage mounted. He cast aspersions on many others who played roles in the trial, some large and some trivial.

Had prosecutors called on every person in this world whom Zahn has blamed for his troubles to testify at trial, it wouldn't have lasted a mere month; it would have lasted years.

The jury on Friday found Zahn guilty of a conspiracy to steal municipal funds and of wire fraud, a remarkable, terminal repudiation of these tactics.

"I think it's a huge event in our history and I think it's a reminder that if there's a breach of public trust, we're going to be here," said assistant U.S. Attorney A. Tysen Duva, the lead prosecutor who has taken down a number of corrupt Jacksonville public officials. "We're going to be here with the State Attorney's Office and we're going to partner in these cases going forward."

Zahn's co-defendant, ex-JEA CFO Ryan Wannemacher, was acquitted on both counts. Notably, Wannemacher's defense strategy was free of the kind of conspiratorial ravings that were central to Zahn's efforts. Wannemacher's attorney even sounded half convinced at times that Zahn might have done something wrong.

There were portions of Zahn's opening and closing statements, delivered by his attorney Eddie Suarez, that sounded as if they'd sprang directly from Zahn's mind. Blaming the "deep state, unelected bureaucracy," hailing Zahn as a "young" and "visionary" CEO, proclaiming him a victim of "politics." These embellishments were completely unnecessary — Zahn had better, more compelling arguments that could have been emphasized. But Suarez and his colleagues have likely now learned what an army of attorneys who worked with JEA during Zahn's tenure learned years ago: Zahn doesn't like to be told "no." He is unmanageable. And he simply can't help himself, even to save his own skin.

There were many inflection points throughout 2018 and 2019 during which even a little self-reflection, a hint of personal responsibility, a whiff of humility could have headed off Friday's tragic, cataclysmic verdict. But the trial made one thing abundantly clear: Time had not dulled Zahn's poor instincts. He remained strident, immensely self-confident and, frankly, a bit delusional.

But for this, we should be thankful: The trial was about people who did something wrong, including but not limited to Zahn and Wannemacher. Yet a theme I found myself returning to week after week was how clearly it showcased the people along the way who did the right thing. Kyle Billy, Kim Taylor, Jeff Rodda — the council auditors who decoded Zahn's little get-rich scheme and sounded the alarm. Jason Gabriel, the former city general counsel who ultimately killed Zahn's plan. Employees at JEA like Tim Hunt, an analytics expert, who had the courage to tell Zahn directly to his face that his fear-mongering strategy to justify selling JEA to a private company was wrong. Valerie Gutierrez and Jesse Ferraraccio, hard-working union leaders who called bull on Zahn in real time.

There were the FBI agents and the prosecutors, who somehow made an interminably complicated story one that compelled Zahn's jury to say, "never again." And there were of course the jurors themselves — members of both juries, for Zahn and Wannemacher — who worked hard to understand it all and render fair verdicts.

There were others, some publicly known and some not, who made Friday's verdicts possible because they simply did the right thing at the right moment. For that, they won't receive a bonus, they won't get any accolades, their lives were in fact significantly disrupted.

We owe them deep gratitude.

Nate Monroe is a metro columnist whose work regularly appears every Thursday and Sunday. Follow him on Twitter @NateMonroeTU.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Nate Monroe: Verdict brings closure to JEA mess left in ex-CEO Aaron Zahn's wake