Nate Monroe: The loss of former Governor Bob Graham left a hole in Florida's heart

COMMENTARY | I came to Florida in the dawn of the Rick Scott era, when that rogue health care executive from Texas sought to turn this land of flowers and water into something more akin to a private equity firm. Florida's natural grace wasn't a blessing but a series of assets to be mined, exploited and sold, its once-enviable regulatory frameworks like water management districts in need of systematic dismantling. "Compliance" replaced enforcement. "Global warming" was banned. A defanged and compromised Public Service Commission allowed private utility companies to reach the peak of their powers, and they eventually grew arrogant enough to believe they could meddle in the democratic process and harass journalists.

Scott's influence made Florida a cold-blooded hedge fund, but the Ron DeSantis era has done something even more insidious: Now, Florida's chief export, its primary contribution to the rest of the nation, is cruelty. It is a mean place that makes people meaner, and it shows others how to be mean, too. It was the sole contribution of DeSantis' calamitous presidential run: His social-media obsessed, incompetent and bullying team of suck-ups had become so notorious they even left DeSantis feeling as if he'd made a strategic error.

Many of us in this transplant-dependent state of new beginnings did not know a time when affable populists like Bob Graham were governor. To hear tell of those days — that a quirky, intellectual Democrat could gallivant across the state relating to the working-class and wealthy all the same, charming all like he was their hometown mayor — is to feel the weight of a deep, inaccessible past.

We children of darkness know nothing like it, and every time we lose someone from those halcyon days, a Graham or a Buffett, that past feels even more distant, its permanence even more certain, Florida forever transformed.

Florida was always peculiar, the butt of late-night comedy, the goofy step-brother, but it was also interesting and culturally rich. Its problems today are decidedly unfunny: the destruction of public schools; rising waters; lack of health care; collapsed insurance markets; public corruption. Miami, always modern Florida's beating heart, was once fascinating. Now, oligarchs and tech creeps have wrecked the real estate market, ecological disasters abound, and corrupt politicians have wrecked its local government. The place is too hot. It's gradually becoming one with the ocean. And it's mean.

Meanwhile, DeSantis and his cruel minions obsess over internet-brained nonsense, like banning lab-grown meat, which you really can't buy anyway. This is our state government today.

Graham was not from North Florida, but he left a legacy people here remember reverentially. “Genuine, authentic, practical, transparent, ethical,” former Jacksonville Mayor John Peyton, a Republican, told my colleague Mark Woods, of words he'd use to describe Graham. “He was the standard bearer for what a statesman could and should be.”

Do any single one of those words describe DeSantis on his best day? Scott? The hapless Marco Rubio? Decades after their time, will Florida residents recall their good-naturedness and their charm with a kind of saintly awe?

This is, of course, rhetorical: DeSantis doesn't even seem to desire that kind of legacy. He is not about expansion but elimination. Divisiveness is the point. And he indeed has divided us, and in the process made us all crueler, more suspicious and spiteful of our neighbors. This is our contribution to the country.

Leadership matters. The loss of a leader like Bob Graham is also a loss within ourselves, and the failings of a man like DeSantis only deepens that chasm in our hearts.

Nate Monroe is a metro columnist whose work regularly appears every Thursday and Sunday. Follow him on Twitter @NateMonroeTU.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Nate Monroe: The death of Bob Graham left a hole in Florida's heart