Nate Monroe: Law-and-order Florida is no refuge for criminals. Except Donald Trump

COMMENTARY | In law-and-order Florida, it's easier than ever to land in the slammer and get a death sentence. Grave offenses like nodding off on a park bench can earn offenders free nights in the county's finest. And our sheriffs tend to be Old Testament types: intolerant, strident, judgmental scolds who preach "personal responsibility." Fittingly, they are also hypocrites: 55 of the state's 67 sheriffs have endorsed the philandering conman Donald J. Trump, one of the least personally responsible people to have ever walked the earth.

As of Thursday afternoon, that meant the lion's share of Florida's elected law-enforcement leaders had backed a felon, which might seem a bit startling. But of course Trump's Mephistophelian nature — his infidelity, his lechery, his lies, his oafish schemes — was well known before 12 Manhattanites convicted him of 34 felony fraud counts in a dingy New York courtroom, so these men and women of the law had long ago compromised their morality and good sense for this dope.

It's true: Trump's crude scheme to cover up hush money payments intended to silence a porn star doesn't rate as the most heinous crime, or even the most heinous of his alleged crimes.

But a crime's a crime, right? Isn't that the refrain in zero-tolerance Florida? Can't do the time, don't do the crime. Here in Jacksonville, where the incarceration rate is 350 inmates per 100,000 residents, people needlessly languish in the poke on a daily basis for minor infractions. Take the story of Dexter Barry, a 54-year-old Jacksonville man who was hauled to the Duval County jail in 2022 on an assault charge merely because he bickered with a neighbor about Wi-Fi access. Jailed for two days and denied medication he needed for his recent heart transplant, Barry died shortly after.

There was no outrage for Dexter Barry. But for Trump, Florida's elected vanguard immediately set about bellyaching over the injustice of it all.

Gov. Ron DeSantis — who last year signed a bill allowing non-unanimous juries to sentence defendants to death — crowed about a "jury reflective of one of the most liberal enclaves in America" in Trump's case. Apparently, this one time, it was too easy for a unanimous jury to convict a defendant.

U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, a former Jacksonville sheriff, complained about an alleged "cornucopia of reversible errors" during the trial, far and away the most concern Rutherford's ever expressed about due process. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody worried "partisan prosecutors" were "shaking the foundation of this country," an amusing inversion of the very criticism Moody has earned as she's turned her office into a conservative legal thinktank.

It's an irony for the ages that Trump — whose personal, business and political lives reveal a man almost psychologically incapable of fidelity — demands and receives such devotion from his underlings. Without hesitation, he'd drop every single one of these barnacles in a pinch.

No one really denies that Trump is guilty of the underlying conduct: that he cheated on his wife with a porn star and then sought to cover up the tawdry episode with a hush money payment during the 2016 presidential election. It's a most Florida scandal with the most Floridian of men at its heart. Of course he did it.

But Florida, which has a prison system bursting at the seams, has become Trump's sunny, gilded refuge, and in that prolific scammer, the state's elected leaders have finally found a criminal defendant they can pity.

Nate Monroe is a metro columnist whose work regularly appears every Thursday and Sunday. Follow him on Twitter @NateMonroeTU.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Nate Monroe: Law-and-order Florida is no refuge for criminals. Except Donald Trump