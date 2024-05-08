Nate Monroe: Jaguars stadium deal will be a challenge for Mayor Deegan unlike any other

COMMENTARY | Mayor Donna Deegan's administration and the Jacksonville Jaguars have reached an agreement on financing a major renovation of EverBank Stadium, City Council President Ron Salem said Wednesday, but details on the big-ticket deal, including how much taxpayers will put up, remain a closely held secret by the mayor's office.

That agreement will represent one of the most expensive infrastructure projects in the city's history and, if the 19-member City Council signs off on the financing, a term-defining achievement for Deegan — though not one without some risk for a mayor who ran on a promise to shakeup the established order. A proposal the Jaguars unveiled last year showed the city potentially paying nearly $1 billion, although that figure was based on additional development around the stadium that city officials said won't be a part of the agreement they present to the council for stadium renovations.

Deegan's administration had not as of Wednesday morning responded to a public-records request for copies of the agreement, saying instead in a statement that negotiators were "currently putting the final details on paper." She and Jaguars President Mark Lamping plan to present the terms to the council on Tuesday.

The deal, no matter its innerworkings, is likely to pass given the sheer stakes and the potent professional lobbying force behind the Jaguars and owner Shad Khan, a prolific political donor.

Already, there was a sense of exhilaration about the announcement of a deal and the renewed lease on life the Jaguars will have in Jacksonville as a result. But when the pomp fades away Deegan will confront an issue of enormous complexity and unprecedented scope that is unlike any a modern Jacksonville mayor has faced. Public subsidies for professional sports teams have grown ever larger but come under renewed scrutiny in recent years by economists and voters, and a portion of Deegan's own base of support is skeptical of spending large sums on the stadium. "How can the city invest billions of dollars on a football stadium most residents can't afford to enjoy or a new jail where too many will be held unnecessarily and too many will die, when the promises of consolidation over 55 years ago have STILL not been fulfilled," asked Kelly Frazier, president of the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville, a well-known activist group.

The day-to-day reality of paying for that stadium will also weigh heavily on City Hall finances.

The free flow of pandemic-era federal money has ended, borrowing costs are remarkably high, and Jacksonville officials are staring down a number of other expensive priorities.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters and his supporters on the council are planning to move forward on building a new jail, a project that could also cost nearly $1 billion. The city is locked in negotiations with the unions representing police officers and firefighters over pay and benefits that could result in costly contracts with a recurring punch to the budget. City Hall is also shelling out tens of millions to jumpstart growth in Jacksonville's stagnant downtown. And Deegan has pledged to move the needle on entrenched problems like resiliency and correcting decades of inequitable investment in some Jacksonville neighborhoods — billion-dollar campaigns in their own right.

The mayor has invested her interest in the "community benefits agreement" — a portion of the overall deal that will call for the Jaguars to invest millions back into the city over the life of their renewed lease, a potential boon for the neighborhood surrounding the sports and entertainment district. But the details on that, as with the rest of the deal, remain unknown.

Deegan has resisted the framing that a stadium deal will define her first term, much less her second as well, were she to win re-election, but the work won't end when everyone has signed on the dotted line. This agreement and its tangible real-world impacts will live with her administration as long as she's in office. No major projects go exactly as planned, and few require no unexpected change orders (read: more money). The city will continue to rack up its own expensive needs: issues Deegan cares about, like inequality and climate change, aren't going anywhere. Money is always needed, and money is finite.

And all along the way Deegan will own this project, for better or worse.

Nate Monroe is a metro columnist whose work regularly appears every Thursday and Sunday. Follow him on Twitter @NateMonroeTU.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: EverBank Stadium deal a challenge for Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan